Every AI project starts as a data project, but it’s a long, winding road

Every AI project should start as a data project.

The first important step is to connect, organize, and harmonize your company’s data so you can understand and meet your customers’ needs with AI-powered solutions. According to Salesforce’s “State of Data and Analytics” report, nearly all analytics and IT decision makers surveyed (92%) say trustworthy data is needed more than ever. Salesforce surveyed 5,540 analytics and IT decision makers and 5,540 line-of-business leaders worldwide.

Here is the executive summary of that report:

A strong data foundation boosts AI: Advances in AI are occurring rapidly, placing increasing pressure on data management teams to supply algorithms with high-quality data. Eighty-seven percent of analytics and IT leaders say advances in AI have made data management a higher priority.

Advances in AI are occurring rapidly, placing increasing pressure on data management teams to supply algorithms with high-quality data. Eighty-seven percent of analytics and IT leaders say advances in AI have made data management a higher priority. The full potential of the data remains elusive: Analytics, IT, and business leaders all cite security threats as the biggest obstacles to successful data management. However, misalignment between data strategy and business goals complicates efforts. Meanwhile, the amount of data generated by companies is expected to grow by an average of 22% over the next 12 months.

Analytics, IT, and business leaders all cite security threats as the biggest obstacles to successful data management. However, misalignment between data strategy and business goals complicates efforts. Meanwhile, the amount of data generated by companies is expected to grow by an average of 22% over the next 12 months. The road to data and AI success is winding: To secure and scale data and analytics capabilities, analytics and IT leaders use a combination of strategies, such as reimagining data governance, strengthening internal data culture, and deploying cloud technologies. Simplifying IT management is the biggest driver for moving apps and analytics to the cloud.

The demand for reliable data is higher than ever. Eighty-six percent of analytics and IT leaders agree that AI’s outputs are only as good as its data inputs. Generative AI is intensifying these demands, and analytics and IT leaders are racing to strengthen their data foundations. The report found that 92% of analytics and IT leaders agree that the need for trustworthy data is greater than ever. However, only 6% of these leaders rate their data maturity as below industry standard or non-existent, which reflects – at best – difficulty benchmarking maturity against peers, or – at worst – data strategy and capabilities. Represent overconfidence.

The report also found that business leaders are not currently satisfied with the value they are getting from their data. The report states that 94% of business leaders feel their organization should get more value from their data.

The top priorities for analytics and IT leaders are:

Improve data quality. Strengthen security and compliance. Build AI capabilities. Improve company-wide data literacy. Modernize equipment and technologies.

A strong data foundation boosts AI

Generative AI is a significant leap beyond more established iterations of related technologies like predictive AI, and business leaders are embracing its promise. More than nine in 10 (91%) see generative AI as providing a major benefit in attractive use cases ranging from content creation to software development. Marketing leaders are especially nervous that they aren’t fully utilizing generative AI in workflows, with 88% concerned that their companies are falling behind.

Generative AI raises data ethics and equity concerns. The report says 83% of IT leaders believe companies should work together to ensure that generative AI is used ethically.

Here are the top benefits of analytics and data management for IT leaders:

making faster business decisions executive efficiency taking time out for valuable work automated workflow better customer satisfaction

Given the dependence of AI’s output on the quality of the underlying data, it is no surprise that nearly nine out of 10 analytics and IT leaders say that new developments in AI make data management a higher priority.

Data maturity is a sign of AI readiness. Data maturity is a building block of successful AI adoption. High-maturity respondents are 2x more likely to have the high-quality data needed to use AI effectively than low-maturity respondents.

Full potential of data remains elusive

41 percent of business leaders say their data strategy has only partial or no alignment with business objectives. Similarly, 37% of analytics and IT leaders see room for improvement. More than six in 10 analytics and IT leaders are in the dark about line-of-business teams’ data usage or speed of insights. Furthermore, less than a third of analytics and IT leaders track the value of data monetization.

Security is the biggest hurdle in achieving data goals. Security threats are the primary data challenge for business, analytics, and IT leaders. 94% of business leaders believe they should get more value from their data, what’s stopping them? The report found that 78% of analytics and IT leaders say their organizations struggle to advance business priorities with data. Nearly half of analytics and IT leaders say they have either a partial view or no view on how data is used in their companies.

Data accuracy – and confidence in data accuracy – is a key component of reliable data. The departments closest to the data, such as the data and analytics team, have the most confidence in their data accuracy. Confidence is low among line-of-business leaders, creating an opportunity to build data trust across marketing, sales, and service teams – only 57% of data and analytics leaders have full confidence in the accuracy of their data.

Growing data overwhelms users – but it also creates an opportunity. More than two-thirds of analytics and IT leaders expect data volumes to grow by an average of 22% over the next year. They expect similar growth rates across a variety of sources, including third-party data and device data. Nearly two-thirds (65%) of customers say they expect companies to customize experiences to suit their changing needs, yet 80% of business leaders say personalization is difficult to measure.

The road to data and AI success is winding

Improving trust in data is more than a technical improvement; Culture is important to foster confidence and adoption. Data culture is the collective behavior and beliefs of people who value, practice, and encourage the use of data to improve decision making. It equips everyone in an organization with the insights to tackle complex business challenges. More than seven in 10 are increasing budgets for data analytics tools and training.

Data governance is more than a list of rules and restrictions. When used strategically, it can help increase the reliability of data. In fact, 85% of analytics and IT leaders use data governance to ensure and certify baseline data quality. Data governance is the set of rules or policies by which information is collected, managed, stored, measured, and transmitted. It establishes parameters for data access, accuracy, privacy, security, and retention. The report found that 86% of high-maturity organizations use governance to democratize data access, compared to 70% of low-maturity organizations.

Improving data quality is the number one priority for analytics and IT leaders. IT leaders must find ways to challenge data gravity. Data gravity refers to the idea that as large amounts of data accumulate in a location or system, they attract additional applications and services, making data transfer more difficult and more expensive. The key message here is that technology leaders should aim to simplify IT management.

The overwhelming majority of analytics and IT leaders are moving their applications to the cloud. Nearly three-quarters of analytics and IT organizations have already begun their cloud migration, or have always been in the cloud, and an additional 17% plan to make the move.

The top priorities for IT leaders are:

Simplify IT Management increase security increase flexibility Improve Scalability Increase capacity for innovation

The report concludes that unlocking the value of data is no small feat. Fortunately, analytics and IT leaders can rely on data and analytics platforms for help. Furthermore, technology leaders want solutions that pave the way for enhancing AI capabilities. In the end, technology leaders have their work cut out for them, but the benefits of maximizing the value of their data are worth the effort.

To know more about the Status of Data and Analytics reports, you can visit here.

