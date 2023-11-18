Everton’s 10-point penalty couldn’t have come at a better time

Everton and their fans will not go down without a fight, and will be encouraged by recent results on the pitch – Getty Images/Lawrence Griffiths

Everton were in shock after being handed a 10-point fine by the Premier League for breaching financial rules, and will now be in danger of being relegated from the top flight for the first time in several seasons since 1951 when they slipped into the old Second Division. .

Immediate relegation drops them into the relegation zone, with only Burnley’s low goal difference separating them from the bottom of the table.

However, with 26 games remaining, all hope is not lost at Goodison Park. If any season faced a points penalty, it would be the current campaign. Here are the key factors why Everton can avoid slipping into the Championship. , ,

Everton have the right manager to fight against relegation, with Sean Dyche working miracles at Burnley on a budget to get them into the Premier League and suffer relegation once during his six full campaigns in the top flight. He put together teams that were disciplined and well-coached in defense but still had the goalscoring ability to stay above water.

Dyche will not be fazed by the challenge of climbing out of the relegation zone. He had suffered poor starts at Burnley before, especially when his team had to compete in European football with the Premier League. Their teams are balanced and their midfield is full of strength – Abdoulaye Doucoure and Amadou Onana allow them to take control of matches.

After taking one point from their first five Premier League games of the season, Everton have earned 13 points from their last seven. Maintaining even half their form should be enough to keep them going.

Relegated rivals lack quality

The gap between the bottom teams in the table and the rest of the Premier League is such that football agents are not expecting much money to be spent in January. There will be trade for loan players and bargains, but there is no sense of panic yet in case mid-table teams need some additions to their squad when the market opens in six weeks.

No matter how bad things get for the Evertonians, they can take solace in the fact they are not Burnley, Sheffield United or Luton Town – Getty Images/George Wood

Last season, the relegation battle looked like it would involve most of the teams at the bottom of the table, and poor results led to clubs being relegated to the bottom. On the final day, 19th-placed Leeds United still had a chance of survival if results went their way. This time, the three clubs promoted from the Championship have recorded only one win each with almost a third of the season gone. Sheffield United have played well without a win until beating Wolves two weeks ago, while Burnley’s only win was against Luton Town.

Without a drastic change in fortunes, it seems as if the promoted clubs this season have given Everton an excellent chance of staying up despite a 10-point deduction.

Statistics show improvement

Luton may have won at Goodison Park, but in general the statistics suggest that Everton are improving this season under Dyche. During their struggles in the last two seasons, there was a decline in the 12-game figures compared to this campaign.

Dyche’s side are getting more shots (167), which gives them a better chance of picking up points. They also have better xG and expected goals. With Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski at the center of their defense, teams are getting fewer shots on goal from Jordan Pickford.

If this had happened in the last two seasons, what would have been the outcome?

Two seasons ago they were invading the pitch and dancing in the corridors of Goodison Park when safety was secured against Crystal Palace three days before the end of the season. When Palace led 2–0 at half-time there was a real possibility of relegation from the Championship, only for Frank Lampard’s team to stage a stunning comeback, with the manager describing it as one of the greatest nights of his career.

Some in the crowd celebrated as they ran onto the pitch at Goodison Park in 2022, avoiding falling – Getty Images/Sebastian Frias

Despite the jubilation, Everton finished 16th with 39 points, their worst season in 18 years. A 10-point loss that season would have sent them down and Burnley would have remained top. They never wanted to be in that position again, but last season Everton finished 17th, only staying alive thanks to Doucoure’s winner against Bournemouth on the final day. A 10-point penalty would have seen him sacked from his position with Leicester City.

goodison park factor

Everton are expected to leave their famous stadium, which opened in 1892, and move to their new Bramley-Moore Dock ground next year. As wins against Palace and Bournemouth have shown, the atmosphere at Goodison can inspire a team struggling for survival. They would not like to bid farewell to their old turf with demotion.

