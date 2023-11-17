Everton rocked by points deduction as Premier League takes stance on financial fair play

Everton have been deducted 10 points (Getty Images)

Everton have been handed a 10-point deduction after being found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules by an independent commission.

The club planned to appeal the disproportionate and “unjust” punishment and said they were “shocked and disappointed” by the decision and sanction.

But as things stand, they will drop from 14th to 19th in the table and be in major danger of relegation.

The Toffees have become the first English top-flight club to receive such a punishment for breaching FFP guidelines. They are the third club in the Premier League era to be deducted points for any reason, after Portsmouth were deducted nine points for entering administration in 2010 and Middlesbrough were deducted three points for illegally suspending a game in 1997. Was slapped with relegation – both teams subsequently suffered relegation at the end of the season.

A statement from the Premier League said: “An independent commission has imposed an immediate deduction of 10 points on Everton FC for breaching the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

“The Premier League issued a complaint against the club and referred the matter to an independent commission earlier this year. During the proceedings, the club admitted there was a breach of the PSR for the period ending season 2021/22, but the extent of the breach remained in dispute.

“Following a five-day hearing last month, the Commission determined that Everton FC’s PSR calculations for the relevant period resulted in a loss of £124.5 million, as the Premier League had argued, which was less than the £105 million allowed under the PSR. Was more than the limit. The commission concluded that a playing sanction in the form of a 10-point deduction should be imposed. That approval comes into effect immediately.”

Everton responded in a club statement, which said: “Everton Football Club is both shocked and disappointed by the decision of the Premier League Commission.

“The Club believes that the Commission has imposed a completely disproportionate and unjust playing ban. The club has already stated its intention to appeal the Premier League’s decision. The appeal process will now begin and the club’s case will be heard by an Appeals Board appointed in accordance with Premier League rules.

“Everton says the information it has provided to the Premier League has been open and transparent and it has always respected the integrity of the process.

“The Club does not recognize the finding that it failed to act in the utmost good faith and does not understand that this is an allegation made by the Premier League during the proceedings. Both the harshness and severity of the sanction imposed by the Commission are neither a fair nor a fair reflection of the evidence presented.

“The Club will also monitor with great interest any decisions taken on any other matters relating to Premier League profits and fixture rules.”

Manchester City reportedly faces 115 charges for breaching FFP rules that have yet to be heard, while Chelsea could also face charges relating to the reign of former owner Roman Abramovich.

Everton had announced total losses of more than £300m for the three-year period from 2019 to 2022, far more than the £105m allowed. Although clubs were also allowed to make additional losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic and were exempt from infrastructure costs, there is a gray area in terms of interest payments on the cost of building Everton’s new stadium.

Everton argues that this is where the discrepancy lies and that it is a matter of accounting interpretation. Additionally, Everton had pre-agreed a £200m naming rights deal for their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium with Alisher Usmanov’s company USM, which had to be abandoned following Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Everton have since voluntarily worked under the real salary cap. The Premier League provided financial guidelines to clubs and Everton made a net profit of £28 million from the last four transfer windows – the third highest in that period behind Leicester and Brighton.

All eyes will now be on Burnley, Leeds United and Leicester City, who have threatened to sue the Merseyside club for financial damages if found guilty of FFP breaches.

Source