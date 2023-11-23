Evernode announces airdrop for XRP holders, sets launch date

Evernode, a layer-2 network developed on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), recently provided an important update related to its airdrop for XRP holders. The project, which integrates smart contract capabilities with XRPL, has revised its launch to December 18, 2023, after technical challenges. The airdrop is expected to happen on the same day.

Evernode launch date announced

The revised launch date of December 18, 2023 is primarily due to the delay in the integration of the XUMM wallet to support account cloning on the Xhaau network. This network is a recent addition to XRPL as a sidechain.

Evernode, housed within this new framework, is a leading project on Zahau. Evernode is the first major project built on Zahau, the first major initiative developed using the Hooks feature that Zahau introduces to the broader XRP ecosystem.

Regarding the launch, Evernode said, “We are now targeting a launch date of December 18, 2023… XUMM has been unexpectedly delayed to support cloning of XRPL accounts on Xhaau. Until this happens we cannot finalize our airdrop. We believe it will be ready by December 18th, but this is obviously out of our control and may still change.

Additionally, Evernode informed the community about a notable milestone. Three hooks of the project have been successfully audited, an important milestone in ensuring the security and functionality of the network.

Additionally, the project has established the Xhaau address for issuing Evers tokens: rEvernodee8dJLaFsujS6q1EiXvZYmHXr8. For users and airdrop participants, it is important to verify this address to avoid scams.

Snapshot Details and Eligibility for XRP Holders

Airdrop eligibility was determined by a snapshot taken on September 1, 2023 on ledger #82237135. This snapshot recorded the XRP balance on mainnet at 6:00 pm AEST (8:00 am UTC). Eligibility for the airdrop includes XRP holders who have up to 50,000 XRP in a non-custodial wallet or used BitRow or Uphold at the snapshot time.

Evers tokens will be broadcast to the Zahou account based on the XRP holdings in the corresponding XRP account on the snapshot date. Additionally, the project’s update also mentioned the start of the “formal process” of airdrop preparation on November 27, as well as to assist users in registering and calculating their Evers token allocation based on XRP holdings. A tool has also been promised. Snapshot.

The maximum supply of Evers tokens (EVRS) is 72,253,440. The airdrop will distribute 20,643,840 Evers among various stakeholders, including 5,160,960 to XRP holders, 5,160,960 to founders, 5,160,960 to beta testers, and 5,160,960 to the Evernode project.

The remaining 51,609,600 EVRS tokens will be held inside the Evernode registry hook. They will be distributed as rewards to the hosts in 10 eras of 5,160,960 Evers over 118 years.

The launch of Evernode is anticipated to be a major addition to the XRPL ecosystem. The introduction of layer-2 networks and sidechains could expand growth potential, leading to more advanced dApps and potentially increased user engagement with XRPL.

At press time, XRP price has recorded a bullish breakout from its downtrend channel on the shorter time frame, trading at $0.6185.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com