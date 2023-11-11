Everlodge (ELDG) is on the rise: Can it compete with Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA)?

The cryptocurrency market is a dynamic space where new projects often emerge to challenge established giants like Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA).

One such contender gaining popularity in the market is Everlodge (ELDG), a unique platform that aims to revolutionize the real estate landscape. But how do they all compare?

Solana (SOL): Boosting bullish momentum with innovations

Solana (SOL), a major player in the crypto sector, recently made an important announcement that has caught the attention of market analysts. In recent Solana news, this Pur: Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol.

This feature will make it easier to transfer USDC stablecoins between Solana, Ethereum, and various Ethereum Layer 2 solutions. Furthermore, it will do so without the need for any bridges. But the real thing is that these transfers will be very fast and cheap too.

After this news, the price of Solana increased from $40.44 on November 5 to $41.18 on November 7. However, experts believe that the positive sentiment and enthusiasm around CCTP could lead to an uptick in SOL. The cryptocurrency is currently trading at $60.

Cardano (ADA): moving forward with strategic partnerships

Cardano (ADA), a blockchain platform known for its commitment to innovation, recently solidified a strategic partnership that has the crypto community buzzing with anticipation.

The latest Cardano news involves the adoption of Substrate, a key component of the Polkadot Software Development Kit (SDK). The partnership utilizes the inherent powers of Substrate to create a “partner chain” on the Cardano network. This decision reflects Cardano’s vision of fostering a more interconnected Web3 ecosystem.

As a result, the price of Cardano increased from $0.31 on November 3 to $0.34 on November 7. A few days later, it is trading at around $0.40 at the time of writing.

Everlodge (ELDG): An Upcoming Solana and Cardano Rival

While Solana and Cardano are tokens worth watching, their long-term growth potential may pale in comparison to Everledge (ELDG). This upcoming property market is now in the presale phase, offering 130% ROI to early buyers.

Everlodge will stand out by offering a platform that digitizes and molds real-world assets into NFTs and then divests them. Hence making property investment accessible to a global audience. This innovative approach aims to democratize real estate investing, allowing individuals from all backgrounds to participate.

Additionally, Everlodge will introduce Rewards Club. Members of this club will start earning free stays which can also be resold. However, only ELDG token holders can enter this club.

What differentiates Everlodge from Solana and Cardano is its connection to the hospitality industry. This one connection is worth $4.5T by 2022 – potentially more than enough to secure the foundation for development. And while Everlodge’s market capitalization is low as it is currently trading at $0.023 in Phase 6 of its presale, the launch is expected to be exciting.

