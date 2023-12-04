Evergrande liquidation hearing postponed, surprising creditors

(Bloomberg) — China Evergrande Group got a reprieve from reaching a restructuring deal with creditors after a Hong Kong court again rejected a decision on whether the world’s most indebted property developer should be wound up. Needed

Judge Linda Chan at the city’s High Court said the proceedings had been adjourned until January 29. The unexpected delay occurred because the original petitioner did not press for immediate liquidation on Monday, the latest twist in the litigation that has been going on for more than a year.

The homebuilder now has eight weeks to agree a deal with offshore bondholders for one of the country’s largest restructurings. Evergrande’s lawyer said on Monday that a new proposal was sent on Nov. 26, and the company is applying for another postponement as it hopes to get further support and more feedback from creditors.

“The petitioners changed their position and did not press for the company to be wound up, which is surprising to us,” said Neil MacDonald, a partner at law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP, legal counsel to an ad-hoc group of creditors. . In an interview outside the court. Meanwhile, the lender group has “strongly rejected” the latest proposal put forward by Evergrande to the court, he said.

Shares of the builder rose up to 13% on the postponement decision. At a price below HK$0.30, it remains a penny stock.

Bloomberg News reported last week that offshore creditors were seeking controlling stakes in Evergrande as well as the equity of its two Hong Kong subsidiaries – Evergrande Property Services Group and China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group – as part of debt discussions. Had demanded.

Evergrande had previously proposed giving a 17.8% stake to the parent company and a 30% stake to each subsidiary.

China’s property slide is deepening despite policy measures to ease the market downturn, which began three years ago with a curb on the industry’s reliance on credit. The International Money Fund warned earlier this year that the problem could spread to the financial industry and local government if confidence is not restored.

Evergrande has become the poster child for China’s real estate problems since the builder defaulted two years ago. It reported a combined loss of $81 billion in 2021 and 2022.

After several delays in bringing forward a restructuring plan, the Shenzhen-based company tried to win creditor approval for its offshore-loan proposals in late August before meetings were further delayed, leaving the rescue in limbo.

The developer’s lawyer said earlier this year that Deloitte had estimated that the recovery rate for the company’s notes would average 3.4% if it was liquidated, compared to 22.5% in a restructuring.

The petition for liquidation was filed in June 2022 by Top Shine Global Limited of Intershore Consult (Samoa) Limited, a strategic investor in the homebuilder’s online sales platform, and later became a consolidated class action for other disappointed creditors .

Asked whether the ad hoc group would continue to press for liquidation if the petitioner withdraws the suit, McDonald, the creditors’ legal advisor, said, “Likely, yes.”

A separate lawyer representing bondholders said Evergrande’s latest proposal would result in a “materially worse recovery” than liquidation.

Meanwhile, Evergrande’s billionaire chairman Hui Ka Yan is under police control on “suspicion of illegal crimes,” according to a company statement in September. Three mansions belonging to him on the Peak in Hong Kong have been seized by creditors, two of which have been seized in recent days.

His company’s restructuring plan in March proposed swapping the defaulted debt for new notes maturing in 10 to 12 years or a combination of new debt and equity-like instruments.

Its lawyers said at a hearing in October that Evergrande was considering a new restructuring proposal that would offer creditors new shares in its units. That argument won, leading to what the judge called a “final adjournment” of the hearing.

