Evergrande has last chance to avoid liquidation by Hong Kong court

(Bloomberg) — Two years after its default marked a key moment in China’s property crisis, the world’s most indebted developer may be headed toward another disappointing milestone: liquidation.

China Evergrande Group will face a hearing in a Hong Kong court on Monday over a creditor’s request to wind up the company, a lawsuit that has been going on for almost 18 months. The developer must convince the judge that it has a solid loan restructuring plan. Failure to do so would likely mean liquidation, leading to further chaos in its operations and a further decline in the housing market.

“If Evergrande fails to deliver an improved restructuring plan that meets the demands of the ad-hoc group of creditors, a Hong Kong court could grant a winding up order against the company,” said Lance Jiang, partner at the law firm. Ashurst LLP.

Evergrande is trying to recover from its billions of dollars in debt after a series of setbacks in recent months derailed the process. In the latest twist ahead of a court hearing, a group of offshore creditors is seeking to take controlling equity stakes in the developer and its two Hong Kong-listed units, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The so-called ad hoc group of bondholders, which said it holds more than $6 billion of the builder’s roughly $19 billion in offshore notes, wants the debt swapped to take control of the stake, the people said. Evergrande had previously proposed giving a 17.8% stake to the parent company and a 30% stake each to its subsidiaries – Evergrande Property Services Group and China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd.

It is unclear whether Evergrande has responded to the offer or whether it would be a step closer to an agreement.

The tight deadline ahead of Monday’s session could prompt developers to offer more favorable terms to win over bondholders, according to CreditSights analyst Zerlina Zeng.

Evergrande, which has about $327 billion in liabilities, has become the poster child of China’s real estate debt crisis after it defaulted in December 2021. China is rolling out new measures to support the struggling sector, including drafting a list of builders. Eligible for funding assistance. But there is little sign that Evergrande has benefited.

The developer canceled creditor meetings at the last minute in late September and said it would reevaluate its original restructuring proposal. The same month, its founder and chairman Hui Ka Yan was suspected of committing crimes and placed under police control.

At the most recent court hearing in October, Evergrande’s lawyers argued that the company was considering a new plan — one that would allow creditors to issue new shares in its units after failing to get permission from Chinese authorities to issue bonds. Will offer. That argument won what Judge Linda Chan called a “final stay.”

Any order to wind up Evergrande will further complicate the picture for creditors and home buyers. A big question is whether the liquidation decision handed down by a Hong Kong judge will be accepted and enforced in the mainland. The second is what happens to the construction progress of pre-sold homes – estimated at 604 billion yuan – which the company has not yet delivered.

There will be “significant interest” in Monday’s hearing, Jiang said. “Partly because of the sheer scale of the default, but also because market participants have great interest in finding out whether liquidators appointed in Hong Kong will be recognized in mainland China.”

–With assistance from Shuiyu Jing and Pearl Liu.

