Evergrande given last chance to agree loan deal – BBC News

by Nick Marsh

Asia business correspondent

30 October 2023, 04:11 GMT

Updated 1 hour ago

The closing hearing, initially scheduled for Monday, has been postponed to December 4.

A Hong Kong High Court judge has given embattled Chinese property company Evergrande one last chance to strike a new deal over its massive debts or face liquidation.

Justice Linda Chan said this would be the last hearing before a decision is made.

Evergrande is the world’s most indebted property developer, with liabilities totaling more than $325bn (£268.4bn).

It defaulted on its loans two years ago and has since been working on a new repayment plan.

Justice Chan said Evergrande would have to come up with a “concrete” proposal otherwise it was likely the company would be shut down. A liquidator would still be able to negotiate with creditors, he said.

Evergrande did not immediately respond to the BBC’s request for comment.

The case was originally brought in June 2022 by Top Shine Global, an investor in Evergrande unit Fangchebao.

It said Evergrande had not honored an agreement to buy back the shares the investor had bought in the business.

Evergrande’s plans to renegotiate its agreements with creditors suffered a major blow last month when it confirmed that its founder Hui Ka Yan and one of its main subsidiaries were being investigated for suspected criminal activities.

The company also said Chinese regulators had barred it from issuing new dollar bonds, a key part of its plan to restructure its debts.

It also canceled planned votes by creditors on its restructuring plan, originally scheduled for late last month.

Most of Evergrande’s debt is owed to the people of China, many of whom are ordinary citizens whose homes have not yet been built.

When the company defaulted on its massive loans in 2021, it shocked global financial markets as the property sector contributes about a quarter of China’s economy.

Many other major real estate companies in the country have defaulted in the last year and are struggling to raise funds to complete many developments.

Evergrande now has five weeks to come up with a repayment plan that its creditors agree to, which it has failed to do in the past two years.

So far, the company’s survival has largely depended on the fact that most of its money belongs to lenders in China, who have limited legal avenues to get their money back.

In contrast, creditors outside mainland China are entitled to file suit against the company. This is what Top Shine has done and this is what could trigger a court liquidation order.

However, liquidation will not clearly resolve the matter. Analysts say that this will make the situation quite complicated.

“Even if offshore creditors succeed in winding up Evergrande, their recovery prospects are still uncertain,” said Evelyn DeNubrata, Asia managing editor of REDD Intelligence.

“The majority of Evergrande’s assets are in China. So the company will have to work with a number of local stakeholders, including home buyers, banks and government officials,” he said.

In addition to deciding which lenders will get priority in liquidation, there is also the question of who will complete the homes that more than a million Chinese people are still waiting to be handed over by Evergrande.

Ms Danubrata said it was hard to imagine a scenario in which foreign lenders got their money before Chinese homeowners. Ultimately, any solution will require major cooperation with the Chinese government.

“It will likely be challenging to pursue onshore enforcement against Evergrande’s assets without some form of clearance from the relevant authorities,” he said.

Additional reporting by Peter Hoskins

