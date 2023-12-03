Evergrande creditor group supports maintaining operations, not bankruptcy-SCMP

A partially removed company logo of China Evergrande Group is seen in front of its headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China on January 10, 2022. Reuters/David Kirton/File Photo Acquire licensing rights

HONG KONG, Dec 2 (Reuters) – A major offshore lender to China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) supports keeping the group developer afloat, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Monday, ahead of a court hearing. Can take the decision of liquidation. debtor firm.

The newspaper said the group, which has about $2 billion of offshore notes guaranteed by Evergrande, issued a statement late Friday urging Evergrande’s key onshore unit, Hengda Real Estate, to complete the construction and delivery of the homes. To ensure operations are allowed to be maintained. ,

“No stakeholder of Hengda, be it customers, suppliers, creditors or the (Chinese) government, will benefit from forcing Hengda into a multi-year, value-destroying bankruptcy process,” the statement said.

“Such an insolvency process would only detract from the common goals of ensuring prompt completion of projects and timely delivery of homes as well as ensuring the long-term sustainability of Hengda as a going concern.”

Advisers to Evergrande, the world’s most indebted property developer, and the lender group did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

SCMP, quoting advisers Kirkland & Ellis law firm and investment bank Moelis, said creditors “will continue to work closely with Hengda and its management to support its efforts”, and said any bankruptcy would result in “no Or vice versa. Hengda to note holders.

Evergrande has until a Hong Kong court hearing on Monday to present a “concrete” revised debt restructuring proposal to offshore creditors, after a judge said last month that its original plan had been scrapped.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Evergrande sought to stave off liquidation with a restructuring proposal this week that would involve converting some of the offshore debt into equity in the company and two Hong Kong-listed units and the rest into non-tradable “certificates” backed by offshore. ” Offered to repay with. Properties.

The group of creditors responded by demanding a controlling equity stake in Evergrande and two Hong Kong subsidiaries, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

