Evergold announces stock option grants

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evergold Corporation ,Evergreen” Or “company,TSX-V: EVER, WKN: A2PTHz) announces that an aggregate of 3,951,000 stock options have been granted to the Company’s directors, officers and consultants pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan. The Options are exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.085 for a period of five years from the date of grant and are subject to vesting conditions.

About Evergold

Evergold Corp. is a TSX-V listed mineral exploration company with projects in BC and Nevada. The EverGold team has a track record of success in the junior mining sector, most recently with the establishment of GT Gold Corp. in 2016 and the discovery of the Saddle South epithermal vein and Saddle North porphyry copper-gold deposits near Iskut, BC, which were sold to Newmont. was given. This represents a 1,136% (12.4X) return on exploration outlay of $36.9 million, for a fully diluted value of $456 million in 2021.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

