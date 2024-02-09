According to Juan Andrade, president and CEO of the Bermuda-based reinsurer, as market conditions remain strong, and there is no meaningful new capacity coming to market, Everest Group expects conditions to remain excellent for the upcoming renewal.

In the 2024 renewal, Everest achieved "excellent results," Andrade highlighted during the firm's fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call, adding: "We leveraged deep customer and broker support to build a more profitable and higher margin book." relationships and our strong balance sheet, culminating in excellent results in the January 2024 renewal.

“We have increased our total property catastrophe portfolio by more than 25% compared to expiring premiums. After a significant increase in 2023, we saw the property distress rate increase by 1.1, broadly across all geographies. In North America, the asset XoL risk-adjusted rate change was approximately 7%. Internationally, rates on our portfolio rose 14%.

“This trend also continued in specific sectors, particularly maritime and aviation. The flight to quality continued in the reinsurance market. Our leading market position allowed Everest to grow market share on the best quality property cat, cyber and specialty lines treaties and oversubscribed deals with leading customers in geographies around the world.

Andrade also noted that the favorable terms and conditions achieved during the 2023 renewal were retained, while the attachment points, which had increased significantly last year, were maintained.

In respect of casualties in 2024, Everest non-renewed 16% of its casualty and professional liability proportionate business, taking action when returning commission did not meet the reinsurer's limits.

However, these targeted actions were partially offset by expanding stocks on attractive casualty programs with select top customers, the CEO explained.

“We achieved our objectives at 1.1, executed with the same discipline and focus that Everest has consistently applied to shaping and diversifying the portfolio. We don’t write the market, we selectively underwrite risks that meet our needs. Our priority is to grow profits to provide leading financial returns. Coming out of the 1.1 upgrade, our book quality is excellent. We are poised to drive sustainable margin expansion while continuing to differentiate ourselves as the preferred lead market platform,” Andrade said.

Jim Williamson, group chief operating officer and head of reinsurance at Everest, highlighted Everest’s “excellent” January 1, 2024, renewal as well as the “terrible” market conditions that impacted their results, noting That these will continue even after January 1, 2025. , renewal.

He said: “Everest had another excellent renewal on 1 January. We were able to deploy incremental capital at really exceptional economics. We developed the CAT Book, which includes leading or participating in many of the new top programs you may have heard about, as well as pursuing many non-CAT opportunities in engineering, cyber, aviation, maritime, Is.

“In terms of market stability dynamics, on the asset cat side, I would really point to three important factors in terms of what’s going on or what drove the market correction that started in the back half of 2022, and then “Apparently it has reached a peak and will last through 2023.”

These factors include the gap between supply and demand, underwriting psychology, and a high-risk world.

He explained: “The first is that there remains a persistent gap between supply and demand in terms of available capital. Clearly some of this has improved as the industry has generated good returns in 2023. But there has actually been basically no new capital formation in the industry other than our equity raising. There is also increasing demand from our validators to buy more limits, which we again saw in some of the new deals that emerged.

“The other key factor, which I think is important, is underwriting psychology. The fact is that the industry has been hit by several years of increased loss activity that has hurt underwriters across the business. And I think they understand that we need to maintain the rate momentum to earn good returns.

“The bottom line is, if you look at the underlying loss trends, the impacts of climate change, development patterns, we are in an elevated world, this is the new normal and we saw it again this year, we have 2023 Had a high cat year. Therefore, our view is that all of these impact this market and our expectation remains that these dire conditions will persist beyond the January 1, 2025 renewal.

