Even More Reasons Humane's AI Pin Is Totally Bad

one in 10 minute boring and weird video Released Thursday, buzzy startup Humane gave a more in-depth introduction of its AI PIN. The video completely confirms my feelings that we are watching the next hilarious Silicon Valley fail in real time.

Since co-founder Imran Chaudhry’s TED Talk earlier this year, where we got a vague introduction to the features of the alleged iPhone-killer, there was a very slim chance – one in a hundred – that the then-unnamed device would be completely It was not useless.

Any doubts have been put to rest as this new video doubles down on Ai Pin’s flaws and highlights its sole positive. In fact, the introductory video clearly demonstrates why the device would fail: the AI ​​gave completely wrong answers and provided no way to check their accuracy. This is absolutely incredible.

The more we learn about Humane’s AI pin, the worse it gets

Should that be the text? I really can’t tell.

Photo: humanitarian

First of all: using your voice to control a device is an awkward and inaccessible method of primary interaction. Second, laser-projection displays don’t work on your hand. The lasers are not bright enough, they have no contrast on pale skin, they are not clear, and they are not easy to read.

With only two large buttons and one line of text visible in a dark theater, sure, the screen looked fine. Now that we’ve seen something close to the actual everyday interface, it looks exactly as vague and tedious as I expected. How will it look in sunlight?

Even in Humane’s canned videos, where the company is supposed to produce the most engaging, best-possible imagery, it’s hard to tell what’s text and what’s not. Displaying text via a laser projector is mediocre at best and completely useless in all other situations.

AI that isn’t unique, special, or even remotely useful

Apparently that’s all that’s needed to create a “personalized” AI: age, height, and weight.

Photo: humanitarian

The biggest takeaway, from a TED talk I gave earlier this year, was that the AI ​​inside the device was tailored to your needs and was able to ask any question about your life. Certainly, this should be the unique differentiator of the startup.

apparently not.

Now it appears that Humane is simply licensing ChatGPT from OpenAI, the same nonsense-generating machine you can run for free inside Snapchat, inside Shortcuts, or from Bing.

Humane says it’s personalized to your data, perhaps meaning that every question you ask is followed by a setup prompt behind the scenes. Something like: ‘You are a humanoid AI Pin, a voice assistant for Griffin, who is in his late 20s and stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall,’ etc. There appears to be no significant technology here; They all work like this.

No, that won’t happen.

Photo: humanitarian

So naturally, it gives you the same credible-sounding but completely fabricated answers that ChatGPT is known for spewing out.

Incredibly, the device failed two questions asked in the introductory demo. Chaudhary asks the device two basic questions – “How much protein is in a handful of almonds?” and “Where can I see the next solar eclipse?” – The AI ​​PIN gets completely wrong. It told him that the handful of almonds he held in front of the camera contained 15 grams of protein – about three times more protein than it actually contains.

Chaudhary also asked for the best place to view the upcoming solar eclipse, and Ai Pin incorrectly gave him two locations that would not be good places to view it. Incredibly, this happened in a pre-filmed demo that apparently wasn’t fact-checked. This is not just shameful, it is despicable.

Without citing sources and without a screen of the device, you have no reason to trust its answers and no easy way to check them. You can’t trust that what it’s saying is based on any kind of reality. And you can’t fact-check it.

I can’t stress enough how strange it is that such completely wrong answers were left in Ai Pin introduction video, Perhaps some well-meaning person in the humanitarian marketing department considered this an act of public service for skeptics like us.

Apple prides itself on first impressions. It’s rumored that half of Humane’s workforce comes from Cupertino, making it even more surprising that the group’s institutional knowledge didn’t learn the importance of a good demo. Chaudhary and Bongiorno presented virtually for Apple at WWDC — where they showed plenty of excitement and enthusiasm.

In Case You Forgot: People Love Screens

People want uninterrupted. Maybe they want sensation. But they don’t want screenless at all.

Photo: humanitarian/TED talk

Worst of all, the basic idea that this voice assistant is going to replace your smartphone is still as misguided as it was in May this year.

People like their phones. They like to have screens. They like a camera that lets them take carefully framed photos, not one that points aimlessly ahead. He likes to read things and watch videos, which are two significant omissions from Ai Pin.

Humane’s device will never be as good at health tracking as the Apple Watch, because it doesn’t have access to the same sensors and body measurements from your wrist. Not to mention, the Apple Watch has a display you can read things on. suppose.

If Apple makes minor improvements to Siri, which already runs on your iPhone and Apple Watch, the AI ​​PIN will become obsolete. Siri can do everything Human Pin can do – running on the devices you already have. I’m told those devices are quite popular.

Source: www.cultofmac.com