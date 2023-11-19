Even Iman Vellani Can’t Make an MCU Young Avengers a Good Idea

Ms Marvel disney

While I have nothing but praise for the young, poised Iman Vellani, who sizzles on screen as Ms. Marvel and charms everyone in her press interviews, there is one project I don’t think is worth it at present. In such circumstances, she can also do this. mcu; Young Avengers.

The idea of ​​a Young Avengers team-up was fully teased in the finale (spoiler) of The Marvels, where Kamala Khan goes to recruit Kate Bishop, who was last seen in her own Hawkeye series on Disney Plus in 2021 . And during that conversation, she mentions that she thinks Ant-Man also has a daughter (Cassie Lange, last seen in Quantumania).

This prompted some big Marvel fans to gather what the “cast” of the Young Avengers movie would be and well…

It’s true that Marvel has been setting up a number of “successor” roles here over time, but given the situation that the MCU is in, even with “big” names like Thor, Ant-Man, and Captain Marvel, it’s likely that Marvel will be unable to attract audiences. Figured I would do that In the current climate there is a lot of fear regarding the fate of the Young Avengers project, especially as a blockbuster film.

A new addition coming soon will be Wiccan, played by Joe Locke, in the upcoming Agatha series. And we’re still getting Ironheart in his own show after his somewhat awkward introduction in Wakanda Forever. Some of these photos I am going to dismiss here. I don’t think Young Loki is getting into this. I don’t think Son Hulk’s haircut is weird. I would be surprised if Thor’s Love and Thunder adopted a daughter. Black Panther’s son feels like a role that would be replaced by a Kate Bishop-aged Shuri.

I really feel for Vellani who continues to feel like she is being set up to fail. Ms. Marvel was a well-reviewed show that was one of Disney Plus’s least-watched shows, and it felt like a low-budget movie cut into smaller episodes, as good as it was in it. . Now she has joined Marvel’s lowest grossing film till date. And then tasking him with leading a Young Avengers project with almost zero star power… I’d say impossible. Someone joked on Twitter that it would be the first film to make zero dollars. Maybe not that bad, but I get it.

I know the Young Avengers have a long history in the comics. I know a lot of the cast here is really solid, even if Hailee Steinfeld is the only real “name”. But there’s a difference between a project that could theoretically be a good idea and one that makes sense in the current context of the MCU. And it doesn’t make any sense.

I believe Kate Bishop and Kamala Khan should definitely be in The Avengers when the team has to fight Kang or Doctor Doom or whoever ends up by then. But until then, I think rather than trying to assemble the Young Avengers for something that will no doubt do well at the box office, I’d rather just see Ms. Marvel or Hawkeye season 2. It’s not necessary to have a big team of artists for everything.

marvel can’t it There are several stories going on at once. Assembling the Young Avengers, assembling the pre-villain Thunderbolts, assembling the New Avengers to fight Kang, assembling Fox and possibly the new X-Men, assembling the Fantastic Four to include everyone else. Various types of madness are prevalent in all this. Things will wrap up in terms of bigger projects and one of them will be Young Avengers. Approach with caution.

