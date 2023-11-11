Even after inflation is halved, Sunak will have nothing left to boast about

Photograph: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AFP/Getty Images

UK inflation could be found falling below 5% for the first time in two years when October figures are published this week. It would be a historic moment for Rishi Sunak, who has promised to halve inflation from the 10.7% level in 2022.

The Prime Minister made inflation one of the five pledges against which the nation should assess his Prime Ministership. And a less than 5% decline in the consumer price index may be one of the few promises that he can comfortably say has been verifiably achieved.

Inflation peaked above 11% last year, before gradually trending downwards, first in response to falling oil prices, then due to pressure from the Bank of England for 14 consecutive interest rate hikes.

It was running at an average of 10.7% in the last three months of 2022, and this was the figure Sunak chose to peg against when he said he would halve inflation.

If forecasts prove correct – economists polled by Reuters are predicting a fall in annual inflation to 4.8% in October, from 6.7% in September – Sunak will be able to claim his achievement with three months remaining.

interactive

And when Jeremy Hunt stands in the Commons on 22 November to deliver his autumn statement, he will also want to trumpet the government’s success.

The Chancellor will not have much good news to deliver, so he is expected to devote a lot of time in his speech to overcoming the “inflation crisis” and its positive impact on households.

Hunt’s contribution to achieving the goal consists mostly of government inaction rather than any discretionary spending or structural reform. Unlike last year, when the Treasury injected billions of pounds into the economy to subsidize energy bills, this year Hunt has increased taxes and restricted spending, limiting the government’s contribution to inflationary consumption. It is done.

Hunt’s austerity means councils are closing due to lack of funding and debts are accumulating on health trust balance sheets. His long-term decisions have been more about canceling infrastructure projects than starting new ones – HS2 being the most obvious example.

The latest decline in inflation follows a reduction in the energy price cap, which has smoothed out the rise and fall in gas and electricity prices over the past two years. This time last year the limit had increased dramatically. The limit cut last month, coupled with a reduction in monthly bills, will impact the latest price data and will be the main component of the year-on-year decline.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves is focusing more on the broader state of the economy, which Sunak and Hunt also promised to revive.

Official data on Friday showed the economy remained flat in the third quarter after a modest 0.2% growth in the second quarter. Over the past year, the economy has grown by 0.6%, although economist Douglas McWilliams points out that population growth over the past 12 months means there has been only 0.1% annual growth per capita.

Opinion is divided on what will happen next with inflation. The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee said in its latest three-year forecast that price rises will slow towards its 2% target between now and the end of 2025. It has kept the interest rates intact at 5.25% this month.

Meanwhile the economy will stagnate and, as the latest GDP data shows, business investment will likely decline, goods exporters to the EU will continue to struggle and the long-term outlook for UK PLC will become increasingly gloomy.

Simon French, chief economist at stockbroker Panmure Gordon, attempted to spread some pre-Christmas cheer with his interpretation of GDP data and a possible fall in inflation this week.

RELATED: ‘A gust of 2008’: Analysts find danger in Bank of England crackdown on inflation

He said: “Another way to look at this data is that the UK economy has so far shown remarkable resilience to the sharp rise in credit costs, staples costs and geopolitical cross-currents.”

He says France, Germany, Italy and Spain have also fallen into the same trap of low growth after the pandemic, making it “not clear that the UK is an outlier”.

Politicians on all sides are hoping that central banks will manage a return to the good old days of low inflation and sustained growth. Judging by Bank of England forecasts, this objective is several years away. It also depends on the condition that conflict in the Middle East and between Ukraine and Russia will subside – a very risky bet.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com