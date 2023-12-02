Even after Black Friday, these 7 Costco electronics are still great holiday deals

jetcityimages / iStock.com

This December, Costco members will get deep discounts on electronics for everything on their holiday wish list. Many sales start at $30 off the item’s original online price and result in savings of $250 or more.

Like all holiday shopping, these Costco sales are good while supplies last, so you’ll want to shop sooner rather than later. This December, make a list and check it twice to score Costco’s biggest electronics deals.

iPad Pro 11-inch, Wi-Fi (4th generation, 2022)

Costco members purchasing the fourth-generation iPad Pro will receive $50 off now through December 24.

Each 11-inch iPad has a Liquid Retina display, wide cameras, and is connected to WiFi 6E. This discount applies to both the silver and space gray iPad Pro. Limit two iPads per Costco member.

MacBook Air (13.3 inches)

Considered one of Costco’s holiday deals, the 13.3-inch MacBook is now $200 off its original price through December 24th.

AppleCare+ for Mac is also available, but it is not sold separately, according to the Costco website. Costco members must purchase AppleCare+ with their eligible Apple device at checkout. Limit two MacBook Air purchases per Costco member.

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS)

Costco members will receive $60 off any Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) purchase now through December 24th.

Every Apple Watch includes the Workout app and three months of free Apple Fitness+. The discount is applicable to all Apple Watch colors available for sale, including Midnight, Pink, Red, Silver, and Starlight.

Lenovo Flex 5 14″ Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop

Now through December 24, Costco members will receive $250 off Manufacturer’s Savings when purchasing the Lenovo Flex 5 14-inch Touchscreen Two-in-One Laptop.

Each laptop has a 14-inch touchscreen, Windows 11, and a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader. Limit two laptop purchases per Costco member.

HP Dragonfly G4 13.5″ Intel Evo Platform Touchscreen Laptop

Some of the biggest savings this season can be found on HP Dragonfly touchscreen laptops. Now through December 24th, Costco members will get $400 off the original online price.

Each HP Dragonfly touchscreen laptop features Windows 11 Pro, Intel integrated graphics, discrete audio amp and AI noise cancellation, and a full-size backlit keyboard. Limit two laptops per Costco member.

Bose SoundLink Flex SE Bluetooth Speaker

price: $99.99

Enjoy stunning sound wherever and whenever life takes you. Costco members can now receive $30 off the purchase of a Bose SoundLink Flex SE Bluetooth speaker through December 24th.

Experience clear, deep sound. Each Bose speaker has up to 12 hours of battery life per charge, Bluetooth connectivity, and is waterproof and dustproof. Limit three speakers per Costco member.

Yamaha ATS-1090 Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofers

Enhance your entertainment with the Yamaha ATS-1090 Sound Bar with built-in subwoofers. Costco members will receive $50 off Manufacturer’s Savings now through December 24th.

In addition to built-in subwoofers, the Yamaha ATS-1090 sound bar features built-in Alexa voice control, DTS Virtual:X virtual surround sound, and easy setup with an HDMI or optical cable connection. Limit three sound bars per Costco member.

