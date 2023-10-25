Eve raises $14 million to launch personalized legal AI assistant - SiliconANGLE

Eve, a startup that develops a personal artificial intelligence assistant for legal professionals, announced the launch of its service today with a $14 million seed funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Menlo Ventures.

Eve’s chief executive Jai Madheswaran told SiliconANGLE in an interview that Eve’s aim was to create the first AI hires for law firms. He said it’s essentially an employee who can come in and immediately assist with work with other lawyers with pre-built skills and learn to work within the structure of the law firm from day one and here Even being trained in the culture can give them a different identity.

Eve started with small language models in 2020, trying to better understand how to help legal professionals in their work, which required extensive reading, interviews, and a lot of day-to-day interaction with case law. All work is required. Now the emergence of large language models, which power popular chatbots like OpenAI LP’s ChatGPT, which are capable of delivering conversational responses and generating essays and poems from text prompts or generating insights from large documents, has expanded the scope of legal AI use. A new path has opened for.

“If you look at what lawyers are actually spending time on, it’s reading huge amounts of text. And the most important thing for them is the accuracy of the information they are extracting,” Madheswaran said. “How do you work with them when their work changes so much every day? It’s very unstructured. This ultimately led to the birth of Eve.”

Eve differentiates itself from other services on the market, such as Harvey AI, because it is easier to implement and focuses on personalization, Madheswaran said. As a result, small companies and solopreneurs can “rent” Eve and use the service as part of their casework and teach it to become part of the firm’s infrastructure.

Madheswaran said, “You can take it and teach it how you operate your firm and you can incorporate your secret knowledge about what makes your clients happy, allowing you to close cases faster.” Let’s process.” “Even teaching it and incorporating it like you do with a new employee. “And we’re seeing that it’s really responding to the market.”

Out of the box, AI comes with a pre-defined “skill library” that will be expected of any new employee that includes a large number of low-level tasks covering litigation, transaction law and other specific practice areas. All of these can be easily adapted by the law firm that has implemented Eve with their expertise and over time Eve will learn to work with the firm’s already existing staff and help them do their work faster. Will do.

Madheswaran said Eve’s approach to most legal clients is that if they are currently immersed in a “hard job” and they are thinking of not being able to hire a new attorney or paralegal, but it is their If it’s out of budget, they can do that. Use AI service. Not only can it become part of their operation, but it can also train them to use it better.

The service is already in use by some law firms, including Frontier Law Centre, which is using it to make faster work of their caseloads.

“With Eve, we took what should have taken three days to complete in 45 minutes, and my clients could not have been happier,” said Manny Starr, managing partner of Frontier Law Center. “I am now able to close cases five times faster.”

To avoid potential problems with hallucinations and inaccuracies, Madheswaran said Eve is designed with precision and engineering in mind to minimize problems by grounding. Part of it comes from deep machine learning expertise and specialized training and the other part is also about providing quotes and accurate information to the end user. The AI ​​also validates the data so they don’t end up with false citations, such as when a New York lawyer used ChatGPT to create a legal brief in May and the AI ​​cited bogus cases.

Madheswaran said the funding will go toward further investing in machine learning talent and growing the engineering team to continue working on enhancing the product and its features.

Source: siliconangle.com