Netherlands-based EVbox, which opened its North American headquarters and plant in Libertyville, Illinois, is introducing a new public fast-charger it hopes will help put the US on the path to widespread adoption of electric vehicles .

There’s so much work going on building a national EV charging infrastructure that Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and U.S. Senator Dick Durbin appeared on a pop-up warehouse stage Friday to watch the unveiling of the EVBox Tronic modular charging station — a 21st century solution. The equivalent of a gas pump – completely manufactured in a northern suburban factory.

“Having one of the leading charging companies in Illinois, building these new charging stations in Libertyville, will not only create jobs, but also make it easier for people to adopt electric vehicles,” Pritzker said after viewing the demonstration. High power DC fast charger.

The electric vehicle revolution, driven by federal and state incentives, climate goals and ambitious manufacturing targets, is gaining momentum in the US, but as the market moves beyond early adopters attracted to advanced technology, some speed bumps to the general The car buying public has come.

Topping the list is an inadequate and unreliable national public charging network, where the absence of a working EV charger can bring the great American road trip to an unexpected halt in parts unknown.

A study conducted in August by J.D. Power found that as EV market share grows, dissatisfaction with declining public charging networks is also growing. According to the study, the major concerns of EV owners include charging time, location of charger and reliability issues, with 1 in 5 public chargers being faulty.

“If you go to a gas station, you expect your fuel to flow,” EVBox CEO Remco Samuels, 46, said after the event Friday. “That is the standard and will be the case for EVs as well.”

EVBox, which opened its Libertyville headquarters three years ago, has shipped more than 500,000 chargers to customers in Europe and other regions of the world. The new DC fast charger, which is built in Libertyville and made mostly of American parts, can power an EV in about 30 minutes, Samuels said.

Housed in a 50,000-square-foot plant located in a sprawling technology park, EVBox has 42 employees manufacturing the new chargers. The company expects to make 110 units this year and about 1,700 units next year as it ramps up production to meet projected demand.

At full capacity, the plant could produce 20,000 to 40,000 chargers per year if it adopts a two-shift schedule, according to Rob Ottley, 59, who leads EVBox manufacturing. The plant will likely staff up to 120 employees to meet high-level goals.

On Friday, dozens of charging units stood evenly spaced on the assembly floor in various stages of completion. Oatley said during a factory tour that producing quality chargers – which work when an EV owner plugs them in – is more important at this stage than ramping up production to capacity.

If the demand is there, Oatley said the plant could reach full production capacity within 18 months or perhaps even faster.

“If the sales people came to us tomorrow and said they sold 20,000, you’d be surprised how fast we sell,” Oatley said.

EV charging infrastructure and EV sales are a chicken-and-egg puzzle – determining which comes first. The federal government is trying to promote both together.

The bipartisan infrastructure legislation signed by President Joe Biden in November 2021 includes $7.5 billion to build a national network of 500,000 EV chargers by 2030. The Biden administration has set a goal of making at least 50% of new cars EVs. The time when the network is created.

Illinois is expected to receive approximately $149 million in funding over five years to support the expansion of electric vehicle charging in the state. As of September, the state has been allocated $53.7 million through legislation to build out its EV charging network in 2022 and 2023, according to a White House update published online.

Both the US and Illinois have a long way to go to meet their EV infrastructure and sales goals.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels website, there are 58,736 public charging stations in the U.S., including 1,238 stations in Illinois. The network for fast-charging stations is much less developed, with 8,259 locations in the US and 188 locations in Illinois.

Over the course of nine months, EV sales are projected to account for 6.8% of total vehicle sales in 2023, up from 5.2% in 2022, according to car shopping website Edmunds. Tesla leads all brands with 57.8% market share, followed by Chevrolet, Ford, Hyundai and Illinois-made Rivian, all in the single digits.

Pritzker has set a goal of having 1 million electric vehicles on the road in Illinois by 2030.

There are 85,870 EVs registered in Illinois as of Oct. 15, according to data from the Secretary of State’s Office. This is 61% more than the same month last year. But EVs still represent less than 1% of the 9,852,449 vehicles registered in Illinois, according to state data.

According to Evan Drury, director of insights at Edmunds, EV adoption appears to be slowing as traditional car buyers abandon their old gas guzzlers and move toward new electric offerings.

“We’re trying to sell vehicles to consumers who are walking, and a lot of people are walking and going straight to what they know,” Drury said.

Gone are the days when early adopters bought an EV sight unseen, paid more than the suggested retail price and waited months to take delivery, Drury said.

One indication of the lack of demand is the time it takes to sell an EV at a dealership. In September 2022, new EVs remained on dealer lots an average of 20.6 days, according to Edmunds. Last month, the average new EV went on sale 65.2 days in advance – far longer than the industry’s 37-day average for all vehicles.

Drury said dealers are discounting EVs and creating attractive lease deals to try to push them, something that would have been unheard of just a year ago.

Although inflation and higher interest rates have slowed the EV market, demand for similarly priced internal combustion vehicles has not diminished, he said, pointing to the lack of a robust public charging network as a potential deal breaker for many EV buyers. -There is a breaker.

“These other logistical challenges that come with owning an EV are starting to rear their ugly heads,” Drury said. “This is something that people don’t want right now, because there is a lot of uncertainty in your life when it comes to things like employment, going back to the office. These other things take priority over trying out new technology that could completely change the way you travel, or the way you work.”

While the spotty public charging network has created range anxiety for many EV owners, market leader Tesla’s proprietary network of nearly 18,000 Superchargers has outperformed, ranking highest among DC fast-charging brands, according to the J.D. Power study .

In February, Tesla agreed to make its charging network accessible to other manufacturers, allowing it to participate in $7.5 billion of federal funding to accelerate expansion.

Since then, several EV manufacturers, including Rivian, Ford, BMW and GM, have announced plans to convert their charging ports to the Tesla system to make the transition more seamless. Most EVs use Combined Charging Standard (CCS) ports, which require an adapter to connect to Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector.

EVBox is using the CCS connection in its new fast chargers, at least for now, Samuels said.

“I think having this (NACS) standard in the U.S. market is a good step forward,” Samuels said. “And we’ll definitely make sure our chargers are compatible with it.”

