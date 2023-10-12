Evanston commission rejects Northwestern’s plan for Ryan Field concerts

Northwestern University’s hopes to renovate Ryan Field suffered defeat late Wednesday as a city commission in Evanston voted against a plan to bring concerts and other money-making events to a new football stadium.

Evanston’s Land Use Commission voted 7-2 against a zoning amendment that would allow concerts and similar events in the planned open-air arena. The panel gave Northwestern what it wanted, unanimously approving the planned development authorizing the stadium in a separate vote.

But the school has insisted that concert revenue is necessary to make the $800 million project viable. During the meeting, Dave Davis, NU’s senior executive director of neighborhood and community relations, emphasized that point. “This project cannot and will not move forward without this approval,” Davis said.

Commissioner George Hallick said “it’s clear” that the concerts will have a negative impact on the area. “I’m still not convinced that these concerts are necessary,” he said.

Commission Chairman Matt Rodgers said NU’s insistence on requiring concerts was “somewhat ridiculous”. Rodgers proposed an amendment to give NU flexibility for concerts, with numbers and terms negotiated with the city at the last minute, but his idea was not voted down.

The votes came at the end of the panel’s third lengthy meeting on the topic, which was dominated by testimony from opponents of the plan in the two earlier meetings.

The Commission’s decision is only advisory, and the City Council may support the project anyway. But the vote could sway the council or force Northwestern to make concessions to Ryan Field neighbors who live in an affluent area of ​​mostly single-family homes.

Critics have argued that NU’s plans would bring more traffic and noise to the blocks surrounding the stadium, which would outweigh the economic benefits and harm quality of life. The school, citing a study it conducted, said the construction would bring $659.9 million to Evanston without the need for tax subsidies.

Northwestern wants to demolish the 97-year-old bowl-style field at 1501 Central St. and replace it with a stadium with a different alignment. The seating capacity for football will be reduced from the current 47,000 to 35,000, with the school saying the change will improve the fan experience. It will remain the home of the Northwestern Wildcats football team.

The school’s proposal calls for incorporating technology for events and six annual concerts, the part that has prompted protests. Critics have disputed NU’s argument that it needs revenue from other activities to make the project viable. It has reduced its concert proposal from the initial request of 15 dates.

Meanwhile, business groups have supported the project. The village board in Evanston’s neighbor, Wilmette, is on record against it.

At Wednesday night’s meeting, the commission gave Northwestern representatives time to respond to arguments made by speakers at the previous two sessions. The nine-member commission had questions of its own for the school.

NU representatives said the proposal amounts to a modest increase in the use of the school’s athletic complex, which also includes the indoor Welsh-Ryan Arena next to the stadium. Katie Jahnke Dell, an attorney with DLA Piper representing Northwestern, said the school has detailed plans for traffic and crowd control and that adding six concerts would be “quite nominal.”

George Kissil, a planning consultant hired by NU, said the concerts would have an impact similar to the football games the community supports, calling the project “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to replace an old and obsolete structure.” ,

Some commission members questioned the delegates about the need for music programs in the school and whether the design might reduce community impact.

The main driver of the project is a $480 million pledge from businessman and NU benefactor Pat Ryan.

The fate of the proposal is now in the hands of Evanston’s nine-member City Council. One of its members has said he will recuse himself from the case because he works for Northwestern.

Many remaining elders have expressed objection. A 4-4 tie vote would send the case to Mayor Daniel Biss, who has remained neutral.

Northwestern has said it wants to begin construction at the end of the current football season, but may be unable to adhere to that timetable. Observers have said that if the project is approved, Evanston and Wilmette residents could file a lawsuit to stop it.

NU faces many other challenges. Some residents see Ryan Field’s work as a reward for a football program in need of reform following revelations of a hazing scandal that ensnared players and coaches. The scandal caused football coach Pat Fitzgerald to lose his job and he sued the university, saying he had no knowledge of the hazing.

More than 200 NU faculty members signed a letter to administrators calling for changes in the athletic department and saying that work on Ryan Field should be stopped. It said that “disturbing evidence of harassment and abuse – and high-level efforts to reduce those problems – suggest we need to get the existing house in order before expanding it.”

On October 6, a representative of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians told the commission in a letter that the redevelopment site could contain a Native American cemetery. The letter states that federal law requires archaeological inspections before and during excavations.

Other objections cited environmental concerns. Ald. Eleanor Revell of Evanston’s 7th Ward, home of Ryan Fields, said she opposes the project because it would divert groundwater into the nearby North Shore Channel.

“They will pump groundwater round the clock. I’m concerned about the environmental impact and what it does to our trees and sewers,” she told the Sun-Times.

A rendering of a field just outside the new Ryan Field that could be used for community events.

