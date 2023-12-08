Evaluating NFTs: How to Know If an NFT Project is Legit – Cryptonews – Cryptosaurus

A quick 3 minute read about today’s crypto news!

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are certainly the hottest new relatively new trend in crypto, attracting an entirely new audience of creators, users, investors, and collectors into the crypto ecosystem. From anonymous cryptonauts to selling “homemade” tokenized memes Burger King NFTs are appearing everywhere, with NFTs being given away as part of a marketing campaign.

But with so many NFTs floating around, how can you tell if an NFT project is legitimate or not?

In this guide on NFT valuation, you will learn what you need to look for to know if an NFT venture is legitimate or not.

non-fungible token There are unique cryptographic tokens on the blockchain that represent a unique asset in the physical or digital world.

NFTs can represent artworks, music, digital identities, tickets to games and shows, gaming tokens, and even cool tweets from famous people.

Unlike fungible cryptocurrencies like Monero (XMR), where each XMR can be interchanged with another XMR, NFTs are non-fungible, meaning you interchange one NFT for another because each is verifiably unique.

NFTs can be found on various NFT marketplaces where parties can buy, sell, display, and even mint NFTs. Popular markets include open sea, Rare, Super rareAnd foundation,

As the value of and interest in NFTs continues to grow, nefarious actors are looking to take advantage of NFT newcomers. Read on to find out what to look for to know if an NFT project is legitimate or not.

The more NFTs are issued and traded, the easier it becomes to observe behavioral and financial patterns using data, community feedback, and experience.

Here are the most important factors to look for when analyzing an NFT project to help you determine whether NFTs are legitimate or not.

The most important factor to consider when evaluating the legitimacy of an NFT project is its brand identity.

If an NFT collection has a history of active trading and the value of the individual NFTs in the collection has steadily increased, you are likely stuck with a legitimate NFT project.

Furthermore, if you can find regular media coverage and active conversations by reputable crypto community members about the NFT brand, you are likely looking at a project that has value.

The most prestigious NFT collections usually have vibrant communities of collectors and fans.

If the NFT brand you’re looking at has little or no community and it’s difficult to find online communities to discuss NFTs (such as the nearly empty Discord channel), you may want to stay away from it.

If the NFT collection is officially launched or endorsed by a major brand, celebrity, athlete, or established artist, you are dealing with a legitimate NFT project.

The beauty of NFTs – and one of the things that makes them attractive to artists, brands, and creators – is their traceability. You can see who the original creator of the NFT was, when it was created, how many people have traded it, and even how much it was sold for in each trade. This will help you avoid buying fake NFTs from fraudsters who simply right-click and save JPEG, and sell them as “real” to unknowing buyers.

The more established the creator, the more likely it is that you are dealing with a legitimate NFT project, even if the collection was not launched by an influencer or celebrity.

Ethereum (ETH) has been the chain of choice for the NFT market, emerging as the most popular blockchain for NFT creators and brands. However, in light of Ethereum’s “mooning” gas fees, other chains like Solana (SOL) are coming in and taking their share of the NFT market share.

Examining the blockchain network on which an NFT project operates will help you understand how secure your NFT will be in the long run.

For an established blockchain like Ethereum, it is easy to see why collectors are confident that their artworks will be around “forever,” given the chain’s relatively strong track record of stability and continuity.

Conversely, some emerging blockchains may be more affordable for NFT creators but only in the short term. If a blockchain does not survive, the NFTs stored on them will likely become worthless.

Before you make any NFT purchases, research the blockchain it operates on and decide if you think the chain will still be around in 50+ years.

Make sure the NFT brand owns the intellectual rights to what it is selling.

If an anonymous NFT creator is using images of a celebrity or major brand, there is a good chance the creator is violating intellectual property rights. In this case, the owner of the intellectual property could sue the creator, and the value of the NFT would subsequently decrease.

Stay away from NFT projects that involve something that looks like someone else’s intellectual property.

When celebrities or brands release NFTs, you hear about it. So if someone is selling “NFT art” with images of Kim Kardashian, you might want to stay away from them.

Probably the easiest way you can tell if an NFT project is a scam is if it is given to you “for free” or if you have been asked to participate in a “contest” or “giveaway.” .

In most cases, these are attempts to steal your crypto wallet login as well as your existing NFTs and any other digital currencies or tokens you own.

We hope this checklist will help you avoid NFT scams and choose some nice pieces of crypto art and collectibles for your collection.

