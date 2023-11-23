Evacuees are celebrating Thanksgiving away from home after a chemical spill caused by a train derailment in a Kentucky town

Livingston, Ky. (AP) – Cindy Bradley had just finished cooking dinner for Thanksgiving when an officer knocked loudly, urging her to leave her small Kentucky home as quickly as possible because a train had derailed. , a fire broke out and chemicals were spilled.

She arrived at Rockcastle County Middle School in Livingston — unsure of what would happen next as at least two train cars filled with potentially harmful chemicals continued to burn Thursday.

“It’s really scary. We don’t know how long it is,” Bradley, surrounded by dozens of cots, told WTVQ-TV Wednesday night. “It could be tonight, it could be three weeks, who knows.”

The CSX train derailed around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday near Livingston, a remote town in Rockcastle County that is home to about 200 people.

CSX said in a statement that two of the 16 derailed cars contained molten sulfur, which caused the cars to crack and catch fire.

The company said crews were still working to extinguish the fire Thursday morning.

The fire is believed to be releasing sulfur dioxide, but officials have not released the results of measurements taken from air monitoring equipment deployed Wednesday night.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency’s website, sulfur dioxide can cause respiratory problems, depending on the concentration and length of exposure. The EPA says the gas is typically produced by burning fossil fuels in power plants and other industrial processes.

Evelyn Gray realized there was a problem when someone opened her back door, telling her to evacuate.

“As soon as he opened the back door, the chemicals went inside me and I had a severe asthma attack,” Gray told the TV station.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency in the county, and assured workers of all possible assistance from the state. He asked the public to keep in mind emergency workers and those forced to celebrate Thanksgiving away from home.

“Please think of them and pray for a solution that will allow them to return to their homes. “Thank you to all the first responders who spent this day protecting our people,” the governor said in a statement Thursday.

CSX promised to pay the costs of anyone asked to evacuate, including Thanksgiving dinner.

The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com