Eva Alfie will add OnlyFans Cash to ‘Dota 2’ international prize pool

The TI prize pool is getting an unexpected boost. Credit: Valve

Influencer Eva Alfie has announced that she will be adding whatever money she makes from OnlyFans over the next few days to The International 12’s prize pool. Dota 2 The tournament, which will take place this weekend.

In a post on Instagram, Eva Alfie revealed that she will be attending The International, as she did last year, and has decided to try to increase the prize pool this year. After many years of having record-breaking prize pools in the millions at The International, this year the prize pool has dropped to its lowest in 10 years due to changes in the funding mechanism. The current prize pool is just over $3.1 million, which is much less than the $40 million offered in 2021.

Eva mentioned that she’s heard that TI12 has been somewhat disappointing so far, so she’s trying her best to make it better for players and fans. For professionals, the winning team will receive any money from OnlyFans from today until the end of the tournament on Sunday. As for the fans, she will be cheering for the teams at the event and trying to create a better atmosphere.

“All the money earned during my “ONLY” 🤍💙 event (starting now) will be added to the prize pool for TI winners!” Alfie said on Instagram. “I think this is a better way to spend 10 bucks than buying a collection that has no items 🤔”

Eva’s post references the fact that many players have become frustrated with the hoard of in-game items that is being used to crowdfund the prize pool for The International 12.

The Battle Pass has been used for this in recent years and includes custom game modes, lots of cosmetics, and a deep progression system that encourages players to spend more, increasing the prize pool. However, this year it has been replaced with a compendium that doesn’t contain much in the way of cosmetics, custom game modes, or progression. While fans were warned that this year’s system would be different, some expected it to be quite as disappointing as before, leading to a reduced prize pool.

Despite the smaller prize pool the tournament has so far been a vast improvement from last year. Things are going smoothly and the action in the game has been great. Only three days of action remain in the competition with eight teams left to compete Dota 2 World Champion. You’ll be able to watch all the action on Twitch and other streaming platforms throughout the weekend.