EV charging company ChargePoint’s sales decline after sales decline, executives replaced

(Bloomberg) — Shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. fell after the company announced the sudden replacement of its longtime chief executive and reported disappointing quarterly revenue.

The stock – which had already lost more than two-thirds of its value this year – fell 38%, its biggest intraday decline ever. The electric-vehicle charging company’s market capitalization fell to about $750 million from a peak of $11.2 billion in June 2021.

Pasquale Romano, CEO since 2011, and Chief Financial Officer Rex Jackson have been replaced, the company said after the market closed Thursday. ChargePoint also released preliminary results that showed revenue for the quarter ended last month fell between $108 million and $113 million, down from a year earlier and well below its guidance of at least $150 million.

“We don’t see major changes,” Gabe Daud, an equity analyst at TD Cowen who rates ChargePoint as a buy, wrote in a report Thursday. “The EV charging sector has faced significant headwinds this year – evidenced by recent weak prints from other hardware/network providers – and CHPT is no exception, despite being a leader.”

Charging companies have struggled to compete in the US with Tesla Inc, which has built a vast network of plugs with a different connector design than the rest of the industry. The superior charging experience that the EV manufacturer provides to its customers has contributed to almost all major automakers adopting its connector as the new North American standard.

ChargePoint went public in 2021 by merging with a special purpose acquisition company as part of a wave of EV-related deals that also included Lordstown Motors Corp and Lucid Group Inc. Investors have become angry at many of these companies, many of which were quickly considered risky. -Stage ventures are burning a lot of cash.

ChargePoint promoted Rick Wilmer, who joined as chief operating officer in July last year, to replace Romano, who will remain an advisor. Jackson left the company and will be replaced by Mansi Khetani, senior vice president of financial planning and analysis, on an interim basis.

(Shares and market value have been updated in the second paragraph.)

