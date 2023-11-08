EV batteries have a dirty secret. This company plans to clean them up

Right now, obviously, vehicle switching is driving most of the volume. But then energy storage and grid storage are not far away. The North American market is evolving incredibly rapidly, managing grid constraints as well as the increased amounts of intermittent energy produced by wind and solar power.

The more renewable energy, the more electric vehicles, the more the industry is turning – furnaces, ovens and all kinds of industrial heat generation – that are going to meet a lot of the energy storage needs. In almost every field where you see some type of combustion engine today – forklifts, material handling, underground mining, marine sectors – you see electrification plans. We are underestimating how fast and how big energy storage needs to be to balance the market.

And what will happen next in battery technology. Is Lithium Ion Poised to Dominate?

The core battery technologies being developed today – whether it’s lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide, lithium ion phosphate – and the huge amount of infrastructure being invested in now should provide a baseline of needs for the long term going forward. Will do.

You will see continued strong technology development, but you need to integrate any technology development with the infrastructure currently being built.

One thing I really see emerging are basically batteries in which you use sodium instead of lithium as the energy transmitter. You won’t get the energy density that you can get from high nickel, but you can basically develop batteries that have really very good thermal efficiencies, that have really good cycling efficiencies, and that combine lithium, nickel, Do not contain cobalt. I see this as a huge opportunity for further development of grid storage.

With metal prices being so high right now, you’re also seeing very strong growth for lithium ion phosphate.

They fill a need because they are quite cost effective. But they face some challenges: They come with a significantly larger carbon footprint, and because of their materials, they’re not as attractive for recycling as naturally high nickel-type batteries.

So there is a big risk that unless we start to see some stronger regulations around this, we will see a challenge with end of life LFP batteries coming to market. The LFP segment is growing really strongly at the moment.

With sodium ions, you can actually develop a sustainable battery – because of the abundance of these metals and their carbon footprint, and because you can use alternative materials for the anode. You can make hard graphite from wood fiber, or we’ve seen samples of hard graphite made from coconut fiber. So the potential to create a truly sustainable setup with sodium ions definitely exists.

