Euro zone inflation fell in line with market expectations in November as energy prices fell. Euronews Business analyzes the latest economic data impacting the eurozone economy.

Advertisement

The year-on-year euro zone inflation print for November came out on Tuesday, coming in at 2.4%. That was in line with analysts’ expectations and well below October’s 2.9%, as well as the lowest in 16 months.

This was mainly due to falling energy prices, which were down 11.5% from 11.2% in October. Alcohol, food and tobacco prices rose 6.9% in November, up from 7.4% in the previous month. Prices of services also rose slowly at 4%, down from 4.6% the previous month. Non-energy industrial goods also rose to 2.9% from 3.5% in October.

The final estimate of year-on-year core inflation, which excludes food, energy, tobacco and alcohol prices, came in at 3.6%. This was the lowest since April 2022.

Belgium saw the lowest annual inflation rate at -0.8%, followed by Denmark at 0.3% and Italy at 0.6%. On the other hand, the Czech Republic saw the highest inflation at 8%, followed by Hungary at 7.7% and Romania and Slovakia both at 6.9%. Year-on-year inflation declined in 21 EU member states, increased in three and remained the same in three others.

Potential risk of inflation rising in 2024

However, ECB President Christine Lagarde cautioned investors against getting complacent too soon, saying inflation could rise again in December. This could possibly be due to the onset of colder weather and the resulting increase in energy demand and prices.

This could mean that inflation will be lower than expected next year if energy prices continue to rise once again. As a result, the interest rate cut that investors were eagerly waiting for may have to be delayed a little more. Several energy price cap measures implemented by the European Central Bank are also scheduled to be lifted in 2024, which will further contribute to these price increases.

ECB kept rates stable in the last meeting of the year

At its last monetary policy meeting until 2023 on December 14, the ECB decided to keep interest rates steady at 4.5%, as expected. However, most central bankers highlighted that it does not appear that further rate hikes will be necessary to get inflation under control.

However, Lagarde noted that the board “did not discuss a rate cut at all”, so for the time being, it seems the ECB may be keen to keep interest rates at their current levels.

The ECB also estimates that inflation will reach around 5.4% in 2023, a step down from its September forecast of 5.6%. Inflation is also likely to fall to 2.7% in 2024, down from the previously expected 3.2%.

However, falling productivity, strong wage growth, weather events and rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are likely to weigh on inflation, at least in the short term.

Therefore, Lagarde’s previous warning of a spike in inflation in December 2023 and early 2024 cannot be completely ignored.

Source