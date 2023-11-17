Eurozone inflation falls to lowest level since 2021

Eurozone inflation fell once again to its lowest level in more than two years in October. The annual inflation rate fell to 2.9% from 4.3% in September, according to the second estimate released by Eurostat in Luxembourg on Friday.

Inflation at lowest level since 2021

Consumer prices rose 0.1% in October compared to the previous month. With October’s decline, the inflation rate in the single currency area fell below three percent for the first time since summer 2021.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, also fell. The annual rate fell to 4.2% from 4.5% last month.

Many economists believe that headline inflation reflects underlying inflation and is therefore a slightly better measure of inflation trends than the overall rate.

Falling energy prices, a contributing factor

The decline in inflation was helped by falling energy prices. Energy prices fell 11.2% in October compared to the same month last year. Although food prices were still significantly higher than a year earlier, the rate of food inflation slowed to 7.4% from 8.8%.

Prices of services increased only slightly compared to the previous month.

Inflation trends continued to vary widely across eurozone countries. The highest annual rate was recorded in Slovakia, at 7.8%, while prices fell in Belgium (-1.7%) and the Netherlands (-1.0%). Inflation in Germany was 3.0%.

Despite significantly weaker inflation, the European Central Bank (ECB)’s medium-term inflation target of 2% is still being exceeded. The ECB had raised its key interest rates significantly during the year to tackle high inflation, but recently left them unchanged.

Eurozone inflation reached its peak of 10.6% in October last year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent energy prices soaring.

This report was partly written with materials from news agency dpa.

