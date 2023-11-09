There is a lot of discussion going on in all five top leagues of Europe.

With the initial phase of the campaign coming to an end, we look at which teams can achieve their targets this season. And the current champions of each league will have to work hard to retain the title.

We have seen an attractive start to the year in France. PSG are locked in a battle with Nice at the top of Ligue 1. Nice-handed Mbappe and Co. have their only defeat of the season in September, and the south-coast team is currently unbeaten at the top of the league.

After losing Neymar and Lionel Messi in the summer, PSG are struggling to dominate the league in their usual manner. When two players of that stature leave a club together, there is bound to be a transition period. Their Champions League campaign has also got off to a slow start. They lost 4–0 to Newcastle on the opening matchday away from home.

There is a similar story in Italy also. After winning the Scudetto for the first time in 30 years last season, there has been a sharp decline in form for Napoli. In the summer, manager Luciano Spalletti resigned to take charge of the Italian national team after leading it to glory. Of course, it is extremely unusual for a country’s champion to lose its coach so suddenly. Club owner Aurelio De Laurentiis immediately appointed someone and did so with former Riyadh club Al-Nassr coach Rudy Garcia.

Neema Rudsaari, host of The Italian Football Podcast, explains why, so far, this appointment is proving counterproductive for Napoli.

“He has changed the way Napoli play, which has hurt them,” Neema said.

“I think this season, Serie A is going to be a two-horse race between Milan and Inter. I would say they are the favourites, and everyone would agree they are the favorites to win the league.”

In Germany, Bayern Munich has won 11 consecutive games in the Bundesliga. Nevertheless, Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen have started well this season and look like they could be a strong challenger for the title.

Alonso became a manager in 2018 after an incredibly successful playing career. During his time with clubs such as Real Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern, the former Spain international worked under brilliant managers.

His first managerial job at his hometown club, Real Sociedad, attracted the attention of many people. He is now leaving his strong mark in Germany.

La Liga TV presenter Semra Hunter tells Football Now why Alonso could one day return to the big club he has played for.

“He always knew he wanted to be a coach. So, when you reach the end of your playing career, you start preparing yourself mentally. You start looking at things in a different way And ask different questions of your managers when working with.”

“He has an amazing football mind, which leads many to believe that he is the manager to be made of Real Madrid. The timing could be right because at the end of the season, Carlo Ancelotti’s contract will expire, and he will go to manage Brazil However, there is also talk of Liverpool being interested in him as a replacement for Jurgen Klopp if he ever leaves. Semra explained.

In Spain, Barcelona have also suffered a dip in form after winning the league for the first time in four years last season. However, their local rivals, Verona, are making the headlines. Generally a mid-table outfit, they currently sit at the top of La Liga after 12 games, losing only once.

“They are owned by City Group, who also own Manchester City, which allows them to dip into Manchester City’s scouting pool and it’s something they do very well. This season has been an excellent demonstration of that “

However, in England, everything is normal for Manchester City. After winning the treble last season, Pep Guardiola’s side have faltered a bit at the start of this campaign. In October, they lost consecutive league games for the first time since 2018. But they have taken care of themselves and are now back at the top of the league.

Many teams are waiting to pounce if they slip. One of them is Tottenham Hotspur, who are exceeding all expectations under new manager Ange Postecoglou. When they lost star striker Harry Kane in the summer, some feared it would be a long season for Spurs. But Heung-min Son’s form and the impact of new signing James Maddison have fans confident that the team can achieve great things this season.

Therefore, things are proving difficult for PSG, Napoli, Barca and Bayern. It’s been a dramatic season so far, and there’s no doubt more to come. As we enter the busy winter period, games will be in full swing and the picture can change in the blink of an eye. Let’s see if title challenges from Bayer Leverkusen and Tottenham Hotspur can maintain their form.

