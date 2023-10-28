Europe’s markets open to close: bank earnings, ECB decision

Wed, Oct 25 2023 11:52 am EDT

European stocks closed mixed

European stocks closed little changed from the previous session on Wednesday, amid a flood of corporate earnings in both the US and Europe.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 0.04% higher, with sectors pointing in opposite directions.

– Sam Meredith

Wed, Oct 25 2023 8:40 am EDT

‘The US consumer is heading towards a cliff’: Longview Economics CEO

“There are some real challenges coming up for American consumers,” said Chris Watling, CEO of Longview Economics, discussing the outlook for the U.S. economy.

Wed, Oct 25, 2023 6:42 am EDT

European Central Bank set to hold on despite new inflation pressures

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde looks on as she attends the European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels, Belgium on September 25, 2023.

Yves Harman | reuters

The European Central Bank is expected to keep rates unchanged at its meeting in Athens this week.

Eurozone inflation declined to 4.3% in September from 5.2% in August.

That was faster than expected, but inflation remains at risk from rising wages and higher oil prices.

Read the whole story here.

– Annette Weisbach

Wed, Oct 25, 2023 5:43 am EDT

Deutsche Bank’s CFO says credit environment worse than usual but not in stress

Deutsche Bank CFO James von Moltke discusses the German lender’s third-quarter results and the market environment.

Wed, Oct 25 2023 5:06 am EDT

Kering shares fall 3% to 2020 low amid mixed luxury picture

Kering shares were 3% lower – their lowest since March 2020, according to LSEG data – after the French luxury group reported a bigger-than-expected 9% decline in third-quarter sales.

Revenue fell 13% to 4.46 billion euros ($4.72 billion).

CEO François-Henri Pinault said that “demand in the luxury industry has softened.”

See the list…

Kering share price.

The sector is facing concerns over slowing consumer spending, particularly in China and the United States.

Hermes shares rose on Wednesday after industry giant LVMH reported a decline in revenue growth earlier this month, beating analysts’ estimates.

Wed, Oct 25, 2023 1:31 am EDT

CNBC Pro: Rising yields and the war: Here’s how to trade volatility, according to fund managers

Market volatility will remain: yields are still rising, war is raging and it is uncertain whether interest rates will remain high for long.

Here’s how portfolio managers are investing right now – from bonds to defense stocks and international equities.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

– Weizen Tan

Wed, Oct 25 2023 1:30am EDT

CNBC Pro: Itaou BBA analysts say investors should ‘buy the dip’ in Nvidia shares

Shares of chip maker Nvidia fell sharply earlier this month after the US government announced new restrictions on exports of advanced artificial intelligence chips to China.

However, analysts at Itau BBA say the selloff presents a buying opportunity for investors.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more about his bullish outlook here.

-Ganesh Rao

Mon, Oct 23, 2023 11:50 PM EDT

European markets: here are the early calls

European markets are expected to open with losses on Wednesday.

According to IG data, the UK’s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 4 points lower at 7,382, Germany’s DAX 9 points lower at 14,861, and France’s CAC 21 points lower at 6,868.

Source: www.cnbc.com