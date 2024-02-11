The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and in no way represent the editorial position of Euronews.

The ability of angry minorities to act should not be underestimated, as it poses significant political and electoral risks – the past few weeks have proved this, writes Radu Magdin.

It does not take a sophisticated political observer or analyst to recognize that an unprecedented number of Europe’s farmers have taken to the streets.

In this super-election year, with European elections scheduled to take place in early June, they are trying to seize the political opportunity.

Strategically, this is the best time to express their grievances and force politicians to pay close attention to what they have to say.

Farmers are maximizing their chances of success, so we shouldn’t be too harsh in condemning their tactics, even if their approach is causing headaches in many European cities and capitals.

It would be a mistake to focus only on the stock of the protests, on what farmers can do to make their claims more concrete and vivid to those who are watching the protests and are more or less influenced by them.

No matter how many memes one may see on social media, or AI-generated images surrounding the Eiffel Tower with bales of straw, it is much more than an aesthetic exercise.

invitation to an honest discussion

Many European farmers, especially small farmers and those part of family farms, are suffering.

For them, this activity is part of their identity, and it is becoming increasingly difficult for them to survive economically in a world where every input is becoming more expensive, forcing them to reduce margins to such an extent that What has to happen is that the profit remains an illusion.

Furthermore, this entire episode should be seen as more than an attempt to negotiate from a position of strength under the threat that farmers (and the rural world in general) will radicalize their conservative or centre-right voting tendencies in order to boost the prospects of Will leave. Right in this resulting year.

So, in a normal world, these events should be invitations for honest discussion and decisions, for well-thought-out policies, and for real engagement that goes beyond photo-ops and kicking the can down the road until the polls close. There is much more. ,

When watching these protests, the instinct is to sympathize with the demands of these people and wonder if this is not part of a larger trend in which different groups are feeling left behind and alienated.

So, one is right to wonder who will be next? Who will put more pressure on European and national elites? How politicians respond to the plight and grievances of farmers will, to some extent, decide what happens.

This is a time for appeasement, not for escalating tension

Obviously, a rational perspective would start with data. Thus, as many have already pointed out, agriculture accounts for only 1.4% of EU GDP, 4.2% of EU employment and 14.3% of EU greenhouse gas emissions, while, at the same time, , about 30% is obtained. EU budget.

In the context of the EU’s quest for climate neutrality, Green Deal implementation and fighting climate change in general, farmers should not take too much of a problem, at least when considering these figures.

However, the reality is much more nuanced, and we must consider all this from a different perspective, taking into account political inequality, accountability, and the willingness to act by those who feel betrayed by their representatives.

Following the farmers’ mini-revolt, we have seen national governments rushing to adopt farm-friendly policies, and the EU making serious concessions, which is seen as a major obstacle to the Green Deal and farm-to-fork strategy. Can be seen as.

Suddenly, in a crucial election year, every decision-maker has become risk-averse. A few days earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised the “remarkable resilience” of farmers and declared that “farmers can count on European support.”

In addition, he initiated a “strategic dialogue”, which aims to address the demands of those working on the ground.

These are all positive developments, and European and national leaders should be commended for understanding where public opinion lies and that this is a time for dialogue and appeasement, not escalating tensions.

bringing the elite back down to earth

At the same time, all these events emphasize an extremely reactive political establishment. Instead of betting on the farmers’ lack of response and being surprised to see them in Brussels in front of Europe’s leading institutions, a far-sighted (or even re-election-minded) politician would have been able to anticipate all these events. Would.

Obviously, we don’t ask politicians to predict the future or become super-forecasters. However, there is a clear need to better understand the consequences of the policies they propose.

An important lesson here is that the overall positive effects of regulation matter little; What triggers mobilization and action are distributional effects, and these must be much better anticipated so that potential losses can be compensated rapidly and adequately.

The ability of angry minorities to act should not be underestimated, as it poses significant political and electoral risks – the past few weeks have proved this.

For all those who love the EU, the image that may emerge from these protests is of a political elite that has become so alienated from the masses that they had to be brought back down to earth to understand what is really going on. What is happening under his supervision?

A correct diagnosis and treatment to follow

Inadequate impact assessment, inattention to delivery outcomes and unresponsiveness are some of the political distortions we have seen these days. Hopefully, after correct diagnosis, there will be a (political) cure.

More focus on small farmers, on family businesses and how Europe should preserve and increase its food security is all part of a serious conversation about what is happening on the high streets of Europe, from Brussels to Bucharest, from Paris to Rome. , should keep an eye on this.

Before blaming populists for taking advantage of these incidents, we should all have some perspective and ask ourselves what can be done so that farmers and other similar categories return to normal politics and claim-making.

We need to make politics and decision-making a little more boring, but a lot more sensitive to the needs of the public.

Radu Magadin is the CEO of Smartlink and former advisor to the Prime Ministers of Romania (2014–2015) and Moldova (2016–2017).

