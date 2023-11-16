By Kate Abnett

BRUSSELS, Nov 16 (Reuters) – Europe’s electricity grids cannot keep up with the continent’s rapid expansion of renewable energy, and are becoming the main obstacle to getting more clean energy into the network, the continent’s electricity lobby has warned. .

Power grids are built to handle slightly more capacity than is immediately needed – creating a slack in the systems that has so far allowed them to absorb Europe’s rapid expansion of clean energy production.

“In the past, we have basically expanded the share of renewable energy by taking advantage of the reserves we have in existing infrastructure,” said Leonhard Birnbaum, head of electricity industry body Eurelectric.

“In more and more areas of Europe, we have used up reserves,” he told Reuters in an interview. “The grid is becoming more of a bottleneck.”

This resulted in a queue of renewable energy projects waiting to connect to the network. Spain and Italy each have more than 150 gigawatts of wind and solar capacity awaiting grid connection, Bloomberg New Energy Finance data shows.

A total of 20GW of solar power capacity was scheduled to be installed in Spain by 2022.

The European Commission is drafting plans, due to be published this month, to try to spur more grid investment.

More than 40 power interconnection projects are also set to win EU “Projects of Common Interest” (PCI) status, making them eligible for fast-track permits and some EU funds, under a draft list of PCI projects seen by Reuters. – which may still be subject to change before being published later this month.

Birnbaum, who is also CEO of E.ON, Europe’s largest energy network operator, said companies like his are facing a “flood of connection requests” from power generators.

At the same time, companies are racing to rewire networks to move power in different directions, as an expanding fleet of rooftop solar panels sends power from consumers’ homes back to the grid.

Brussels estimates that grid investments of 584 billion euros per year are needed until 2030 to meet green targets. Most of this is expected to come from private sources or be paid for through grid tariffs. (Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Source: www.bing.com