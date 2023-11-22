Climate change is having a huge impact on Europe’s forests. Satellite data can help save them.

A forest monitoring system that uses satellites to keep track of threats such as wildfires and illegal logging posed by climate change could soon be implemented in the European Union.

Climate change is having a huge impact on Europe’s forests, as extreme heat and drought increase the risk of deadly wildfires.

Wildfires burned nearly 900,000 hectares of land in the EU last year, an area roughly the size of Corsica, according to a report released Wednesday by the European Commission.

This is the second worst year since monitoring through the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS) began in 2000. In 2017, 1.3 million hectares of land were burnt.

The degradation of Europe’s forests poses a problem because their CO2-storage capacity is needed to meet climate goals and protect surrounding areas. flood,

How will the forest monitoring system work?

On Wednesday, the Commission proposed a law under which Brussels would collect forest data from the EU’s Copernicus Sentinel. satellites,

EU member states will also be obliged to collect on-the-ground measurements of trends, including in areas where available CuttingThe quantity of trees and the location of ancient forests.

“We need to look at trends, need to predict better, we need to see how they are reacting to climate change,” says EU Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius.

“There are no comprehensive monitoring requirements to provide an overall picture of our situation at this time forests,” he adds.

Almost half (43 percent) of the land burned last year affected Natura 2000 sites, a network of protected areas covering Europe’s most valuable and threatened species and habitats. According to, this is the highest in a decade report,

Is climate change responsible for Europe’s worsening wildfires?

Most of the 2022 fires (96 percent) were caused by human actions, but they increased due to increased fire danger conditions. Climate changeaccording to the report.

EU countries are taking preventive measures and improving their preparedness to deal with the increasingly catastrophic forest fires. but traditional Fire Fighting Methods have struggled to cope with the high temperatures, intensity and speed of the fires.

As temperatures continue to rise and drought becomes more common and severe, Forest fire The situation across Europe could worsen.

majority of Forest fire Occur in urban locations either in or next to wild vegetation. The report calls for comprehensive prevention measures that take into account these communities and rural actors in direct contact with natural areas.

How does 2023 compare in terms of wildfires in Europe?

unprecedented Forest fire This continued until 2023, causing catastrophic environmental damage and loss of life.

So far this year, fires have burned nearly 500,000 hectares of natural land in the European Union. The largest wildfire recorded in the European Union – more than 96,000 hectares of land burned in Alexandroupolis, greece -Contains.

Portugal, Spain, Italy and Greece, as well as several other nearby countries, suffered major wildfires in 2023. World,

The high frequency and intensity of summer wildfires put pressure on firefighters, who faced difficult and dangerous conditions.

Satellite data can also help combat illegal logging

The new data will also help track other risks such as illegal CuttingAcross national borders, says Sinkevicius.

The European Union has clashed with many countries including Poland on this issue. The European Court gave this decision in March polandThe policy of allowing logging during the birds’ breeding season violated EU environmental laws. The court also ruled in 2018 against the authorization of logging in Warsaw’s ancient Bialowieza forest.

Campaign group Fern welcomed the EU proposal as a “potential golden opportunity” to provide data needed for Europe’s security forests, However, the group said the law should go further and force EU countries to take action to improve the health of forests.

Brussels says there are currently gaps and often long delays in forest data provided by Member States, hindering their efficiency. prepare To climate threats.

