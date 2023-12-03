Matteo Salvini, who is Italy’s deputy prime minister, hosted the conference in Florence on Sunday under the slogan “Jobs, security, common sense.”

The far-right leaders came from Bulgaria, Belgium, Austria, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands, where the far-right won the most seats in recent parliamentary elections.

Salvini said, “Today we present to Italians and to all Europeans a different idea of ​​Europe: a Europe of rights rather than a Europe of cuts.”

Marine Le Pen, former president of France’s National Rally group, opened the conference by video address, saying:

“We are a movement of democratic and patriotic resistance to arbitrary power, to bureaucratic dominant structures.”

Geert Wilders, the Dutch far-right leader who leads the Freedom Party in the Netherlands, also gave a video address and said:

“We must guarantee that decisions concerning our nations are made by those who know and care best.”

The Prime Minister of Hungary also tweeted his support.

The aim of the conference was to join the elected members of the Identity and Democracy (ID) group in the European Parliament, which consists of the League, the Rassemblement National (RN) and the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, in a battle order ahead of the elections. . European Parliament elections in June.

“Today in Florence, men and women of common sense and courage have gathered to defeat an enemy who is Europe’s first enemy, the Freemason technocrats who want to destroy the identity of our continent,” Salvini said from the podium.

The meeting also had a domestic political dimension for the League, as it faced the far-right Fratelli d’Italia party of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, an ally but above all a major rival of Salvini, who was on the other side. It is part of the European Conservatives and Reformists group along with the Spanish Vox and the Polish Law and Justice Party (PiS).

Speakers from delegations from a dozen European countries took to the stage for two hours to promote their policies.

