The Prime Ministers of Spain and Belgium and the Foreign Minister of Britain will hold separate meetings with leaders from both sides during their visit.

The prime ministers of Spain and Belgium have called for a ceasefire in Gaza to start as soon as possible during a visit to the region.

In a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Pedro Sanchez and Alexander De Croo also stressed that while Israel has the right to defend itself, the country must comply with international law in responding to Hamas attacks, otherwise, There is a danger of people dying. Population.

At the beginning of the meeting with Herzog, Sánchez stressed that Spain knows Israel is suffering and shares its pain over Hamas attacks, which it condemns, and demanded that all hostages be released.

He said the best solution to the conflict is the coexistence of two states, Israel and Palestine.

“This is the best way to defeat terrorism and guarantee security in Israel,” he said, before emphasizing his proposal to convene a peace conference in a few months to pursue a two-state solution.

The Israeli president said Israel needed to be assured that Hamas would abide by the terms of the agreement.

He said this would be followed by steps to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza by introducing field hospitals, food and medicine and securing north-south humanitarian corridors.

The Prime Minister’s visit is part of a tour that also includes Palestine and Egypt, and will include a meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, in Jerusalem and a visit to a kibbutz attacked by Hamas on October 7.

British Foreign Minister David Cameron is also visiting the scene, who appealed for the ceasefire to be implemented as soon as possible.

Mr Cameron said, “Today is also the day we hope to see this humanitarian pause. I think it’s important because it’s an opportunity to get the hostages out and get aid in.”

“I hope and would urge everyone involved in that agreement to make sure that happens.”

As part of the ongoing diplomatic campaign through Europe, Cameron and the Spanish and Belgian prime ministers will hold separate meetings with leaders from both sides during their visits.

