Europe's Cigna lags behind in terms of assets

VIENNA/FRANKFURT, Nov 29 (Reuters) – Property and retail giant Cigna declared bankruptcy on Wednesday after last-ditch efforts to secure new funding failed, making it Europe’s biggest ever property crash.

Controlled by Austrian magnate René Benko, the group owns New York’s Chrysler Building as well as several high-profile projects and department stores in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

The billion-euro conglomerate, which has access to everything from Germany’s most famous department store, Berlin’s Kadeway, to the country’s top high-street chain Galleria and a skyscraper project, is set to shake up the continent’s troubled property sector.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer tried to downplay the significance of the company’s collapse. “The really important thing is that the people who have invested here, especially the banks, remain stable,” he told reporters. “It is important.”

Research from analysts at Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International, one of Cigna’s largest lenders, warned earlier this week that its difficulties could lead to a broader decline in commercial property prices if it started selling assets. .

Cigna’s holding company in Austria said it would apply to a Vienna court to open bankruptcy proceedings and begin restructuring of the group.

“The objective is the orderly continuation of business operations… and the permanent restructuring of the company,” it said.

Cigna was majority owned and controlled by Benko, although several other wealthy individuals, including Austrian industrialist Hans Peter Haselsteiner, had smaller stakes.

The holding company’s bankruptcy is expected to spread through the group, although a key subsidiary was still struggling to survive.

Final investor talks to provide liquidity for subsidiary Cigna Prime – in which Cigna Holdings is the majority shareholder – are still ongoing, though there is little chance of success, a person familiar with the matter said.

Cigna Prime Selection is the largest company in Cigna’s real estate division, with a gross asset value of EUR 20.4 billion.

Other minority investors in the prime division include German industry billionaire Klaus-Michael Kuehne, Germany’s RAG Foundation and France’s Peugeot family.

The unit focuses on investing in properties in prime inner city locations in Austria, Germany, Switzerland and Northern Italy.

The sharpest rise in borrowing costs in the euro’s 25-year history led to property prices falling in Germany, where most of the group’s business is based.

“It will be a bit of a rude awakening for investors as they see the lag in monetary policy finally taking hold,” said Anika Gupta, equity strategist at investment manager WisdomTree.

Cigna blamed its problems on external factors affecting its property business and pressure on high-street shopping.

Sven Carstensen of Bulviengesa, a property consultancy, said Cigna’s vast assets, mostly in central locations in Germany, meant its bankruptcy could leave deep scars in the country’s cities.

The group, which has assets valued at 27 billion euros ($29 billion), is made up of several subsidiaries. JPMorgan estimated its liabilities at 13 billion euros.

Its bankruptcy left a trail of half-finished construction projects across Germany, including one of the country’s tallest buildings.

stalled construction

Cigna was making steady progress on the planned 64-storey Elbtower skyscraper in Hamburg until it stopped paying the builder, which halted work. Construction has also stopped at five other Cigna sites in Germany.

Dozens of banks, insurance companies and pension funds have financed and invested in Cigna companies over the years, bond sale prospectuses and a Cigna presentation seen by Reuters show.

Cigna has borrowed heavily from banks, including Switzerland’s Julius Baer, ​​which revealed it had an exposure of more than 600 million Swiss francs ($678 million).

Financial ties are particularly strong in Austria, where Cigna was founded and is also headquartered.

Raiffeisen Landesbank Niederösterreich-Wien, Raiffeisen Landesbank Oberösterreich and Erste Group are also among the banks with exposure to Cigna.

Other lenders include Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International.

Earlier this month, one of its executives, Hannes Mosenbacher, referred to Benko’s group as having exposed a client to 755 million euros, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

BayernLB and Helba, the regional state-backed banks of Bavaria and Hesse, Germany’s two richest states, have lent multimillion-euro loans to the group, people familiar with the matter said.

Germany, Europe’s largest economy, is in the midst of a property crisis after a sharp rise in interest rates and building costs caused some developers to go bankrupt and halt deals and construction.

The real estate sector was for years the backbone of Germany’s economy, accounting for about a fifth of output and one in 10 jobs. Due to low interest rates, billions of dollars were pumped into assets, which were considered stable and safe until the latest increase in borrowing costs.

Weakness in commercial real estate in the United States, offices remaining vacant even after the pandemic, and the struggles of major property developers in China have focused global attention on the sector.

