Europe’s biggest money managers believe ECB rates haven’t peaked

(Bloomberg) — Some of Europe’s biggest money managers say traders are wrong to claim that the European Central Bank has raised interest rates.

As a net energy importer, the region is particularly exposed to rising prices if the crisis in the Middle East escalates, and markets are underestimating the likelihood of additional tightening in response, Legal & General Investment Management, Vanguard Asset Management Ltd. and Robeco Group. This makes short-maturity government bonds particularly vulnerable.

This view clashes with swap pricing that shows a virtual freeze by the ECB this week – and only a 10% chance of a 25 basis-point hike at the next meeting. In the US, swaps suggest there is a 40% chance of another quarter-point hike from the Federal Reserve.

“Europe is more vulnerable here than any other developed-market bloc,” said Christopher Jeffrey, head of rates and inflation strategy at Legal & General, which has assets under management of £1.3 trillion ($1.6 trillion). “The ECB is the central bank that may feel the need to overshoot.”

At the same time, ECB President Christine Lagarde and her colleagues will have to carefully weigh the economic impact of the hike, even if energy prices extend their climb. Italy’s debt load makes the EU’s third-largest economy particularly vulnerable to tighter policy.

Brent crude rose more than 10% on fears of a wider conflict following the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. Disruptions to major shipping routes such as the Panama Canal and extreme weather that are disrupting food supplies are adding to the factors that could keep the European inflation print running hot.

The ECB’s single price stability mandate also makes Europe’s policymakers more likely to hike rates in the face of rising energy costs. Their counterparts at the Fed are charged with promoting maximum employment as well as keeping prices under control.

Ales Cottney, head of international rates at Vanguard, agrees with market pricing that the ECB will keep rates in place on Thursday, but says traders are very comfortable with the prospect of further tightening in the coming months. The firm oversees a total of $1.9 trillion in actively managed fixed income assets globally.

“The market is discounting the possibility of another hike from the ECB,” Coutney said. “It was the same with the Fed until last week.”

One argument in favor of limiting the increase is Italy’s fiscal situation, which has deteriorated due to declining growth. Additional tightening would weigh on activity and push country risk premiums even higher, raising the risk of a debt crisis.

ECB Governing Council member Gabriel Makhlouf said earlier this month that bond-yield spreads among Italy’s peers were “absolutely something” that officials would be “very focused on.” The gap between Italy’s and Germany’s 10-year bond yields recently exceeded 200 basis points, a level widely watched.

“With the euro-zone economy already struggling and BTP-Bund spreads rising sharply, the ECB is probably much closer to its pain threshold than the Fed,” wrote rates strategists at Commerzbank AG, led by Christoph Rieger. Is.” He estimates that ECB rates are at their peak.

Read more: Survey shows ECB’s highest rates to remain in place despite economic troubles

But those who believe the increase is not highlighting other factors. Colin Graham, head of multi-asset strategies at Robeco, said China’s additional stimulus measures would also add to a new round of price pressure in the region.

“We certainly think the ECB should raise rates further,” Graham said. “Inflation still not under control.”

–With assistance from Aline Oyamada and James Hirai.

