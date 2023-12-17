Europe's biggest local authority to hike taxes by 10 per cent, finance chief reveals

Council offices in Birmingham – Holly Adams/Bloomberg

Hundreds of thousands of families face an extra £200 on their council tax bills from Europe’s biggest local authority, it emerged on Sunday.

After Labour-run Birmingham City Council was declared effectively bankrupt earlier this year, the commissioner in charge of it told the BBC it would have to raise taxes by at least 10 per cent.

Max Kollar said such an increase was “equivalent” to the authorities issuing a Section 114 notice to effectively declare bankruptcy.

He suggested the increase could be as high as 15 per cent, which would add around £300 to the average Band D bill.

Several other councils, including Nottingham and Woking, have declared effective bankruptcy, suggesting their bills will also increase.

And last week Bradford and Cheshire East said they were at risk of declaring section 114.

The Local Government Association has warned that one in six councils – around 60 – are at risk of effective bankruptcy.

The Labour-run authority issued a section 114 notice in September as it faced the challenge of a £760 million equal pay bill and £80 million overspending on an IT project.

It says it needs to save £300 million over the next two years.

On Tuesday, the leader of Birmingham’s Labor council said he would be writing to the Government asking for permission to raise next year’s council tax by more than 5 per cent above the normal limit, without holding a local referendum.

Max Kollar warns of council tax rise – Neil Elkes/BPM Media

Speaking to BBC Politics Midlands, Mr Collar said: “Most [councils issuing 114 notices] Council tax was allowed to increase by approximately 10 per cent, with Croydon increasing it by 15 per cent. But this requires a formal request and support from the commissioners.

“An extra 5 per cent on council tax in Birmingham would raise around £20 million.”

A 10 per cent increase would mean bills for a Band D property would rise by around £195 a year, and by £390 on the most expensive Band H homes.

A 15 per cent increase would be around £295 on Band D or £590 on Band H.

Mr Coller also said the council needed to identify and sell £500 million of assets over the next 12 months.

On Thursday it was revealed that children’s services at the council are to be cut by £57 million and the local authority’s management budget will be slashed by 50 per cent, raising fears of job losses.

John O’Connell, chief executive of the Taxpayers Alliance, said: “Birmingham residents will fear the worst after their council’s financial position worsens.

“Local taxpayers are right to be concerned that they will be held accountable for years of shocking mismanagement and risk-taking by town hall bosses.

“Urgent action will be needed to limit the damage and avoid placing the burden on household budgets.”

GMB union is polling members on further industrial action in Birmingham

Responding to Mr Kollar’s comments, which described the ballot measure as “unhelpful”, the union’s head of industrial relations Rhea Wolfson said: “How long do commissioners think it is appropriate to wait until our members have heard about the equal pay crisis? I don’t do anything?”

He said the council needed to engage in negotiations, with action continuing until the union achieved “meaningful progress”.

