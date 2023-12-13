December 15, 2023
The EU still needs to decide where the new agency will be headquartered.

The European Parliament and the Council of the EU have agreed on the creation of a new EU agency to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

The new body, known as AMLA (Anti-Money Laundering Authority), will be responsible for monitoring and coordinating national authorities to better detect and deal with suspicious cross-border transactions.

Endowed with supervisory and sanctioning powers to ensure compliance with European financial regulations, it will directly supervise approximately forty credit and financial institutions deemed most at risk, including providers of crypto-asset services.

“AMLA will be a game-changer for cracking down on dirty money in the EU,” said Spanish MEP Eva Popatcheva, co-sponsor of the political agreement approving the watchdog reached on Wednesday.

A better crackdown on illicit transactions would help make it more difficult to finance terrorist attacks in Europe.

“The new European agency will also play an important role in avoiding targeted financial sanctions, such as those included in the 11 EU-approved sanctions packages against Russia,” Popcheva said.

According to Europol, suspicious financial activities amount to about 1% of EU GDP, or approximately €130 billion.

The creation of the new authority was proposed by the European Commission in July 2021.

The political agreement reached on Wednesday on the project still has to be formally approved by MEPs in plenary session and by the Council of the EU, which brings together 27 member states.

The European Parliament and the Council must also decide which city will host the future AMLA and its 250 or so staff. They are currently discussing the rules of the selection process.

Nine cities have submitted their applications to the European Commission: Paris, Brussels, Frankfurt, Dublin, Madrid, Rome, Riga, Vilnius and Vienna.

“The co-legislators intend to host hearings with the candidates who have expressed their interest,” the European Parliament said in a press release.

Source

