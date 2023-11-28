By Supantha Mukherjee

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Total capital invested in European tech startups is forecast to fall this year to $45 billion, according to a report by venture capital firm Atomico, down 55% from 2021, when investment volume topped 100 billion for the first time. had exceeded billion dollars.

The report said the decline was mostly due to delays in raising funds by later-stage companies as well as a slow pace of deployment by investors. Capital investment in Europe in 2022 was $82 billion.

“Some startups that raised large amounts of money to reach their billion-dollar valuations in early 2021/2022 will see their valuations fall below the billion-dollar mark,” said Tom Wehmeyer, partner at Atomico.

“I expect to see more of this next year because those companies are likely running out of runway at this point, and will need to return to the market in 2024 or 2025 to survive,” he said.

According to Atomico, over the five-year period between 2018 and 2022, a total of 257 European tech companies reached a $1 billion valuation, including more than 150 more in 2021 and 2022.

However, Europe’s funding rounds will still be 18% higher than in 2020, a year ahead of 2021’s tech investment boom. In comparison, the United States, China and other countries are on track to match or fall below 2020 figures, the report said. ,

“When you consider how hot those two years were, the fact that we’re up from 2020 suggests that Europe is going in the right direction, especially since it’s been up since 2020,” Wehmeyer said. The only global region to rise.”

Atomico expects European early-stage startups to grow from 41,000 to more than 66,000 over the next five years, and growth-stage startups – companies that have raised at least $20 million – to double to 8,000 over the same period.

(Reporting by Supanth Mukherjee in Stockholm; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

