European shares rose Thursday, with the Stoxx Europe 600 index SXXP, +0.87% rising 0.87% to 476.57.

The FTSE 100 index UKX, +1.33% rose 1.33% to 7,648.98, the French CAC 40 index PX1, +0.59% rose 0.59% to 7,575.85 and the German DAX DAX, -0.08% was flat at 16,752.23.

Among the Stoxx Europe 600 components, technology company Sammhelsbygnadsbolaget i Norden AB Series B SBB.B, +15.46% saw the biggest rise Thursday, as shares rose 15.5%.

Shares of investment/securities firm EQT AB EQT, +14.33% and technology company ams-OSRAM AG AMS, +13.45% rose 14.3% and 13.5%, respectively.

Future PLC FUTR, +12.82% , a printing/publishing company, and Co Corbion NV CRBN, +12.79% joined the top five biggest risers as their shares rose 12.8% and 12.8%, respectively.

Insurer HANNOVER RUECK SE HNR1, -5.72% saw the biggest decline among Stoxx Europe 600 constituents, as shares fell 5.7% on Thursday.

Shares of insurance firm Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG MUV2, -5.71% and banking/credit company Banco de Sabadell SA SAB, -5.06% fell 5.7% and 5.1%, respectively.

Viaplay Group AB Series B VPLAY.B, -4.65% , a media/entertainment company, and insurance business Swiss Re AG SREN, -4.59% completed the top five biggest decliners as their shares fell 4.7% and 4.6%, respectively. There was a decline.

The pound GBPUSD, +1.09% was up 1.08% against the dollar, and the euro EURUSD, +1.09% was up 1.05% against the dollar. Brent crude BRN00, +3.18% rose 3.78% to $77.07.

The yield on 10-year gilt TMBMKGB-10Y, at 3.784% fell 4.90 basis points to 3.785%, and the yield on German 10-year Bund TMBMKDE-10Y, at 2.116% fell 5.860 basis points to 2.12%.

Editor’s note: This story was automatically generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Source: www.marketwatch.com