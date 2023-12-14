December 15, 2023
European shares weak for the second session


European shares rose Thursday, with the Stoxx Europe 600 index SXXP, +0.87% rising 0.87% to 476.57.

The FTSE 100 index UKX, +1.33% rose 1.33% to 7,648.98, the French CAC 40 index PX1, +0.59% rose 0.59% to 7,575.85 and the German DAX DAX, -0.08% was flat at 16,752.23.

Among the Stoxx Europe 600 components, technology company Sammhelsbygnadsbolaget i Norden AB Series B SBB.B, +15.46% saw the biggest rise Thursday, as shares rose 15.5%.

Shares of investment/securities firm EQT AB EQT, +14.33% and technology company ams-OSRAM AG AMS, +13.45% rose 14.3% and 13.5%, respectively.

Future PLC FUTR, +12.82% , a printing/publishing company, and Co Corbion NV CRBN, +12.79% joined the top five biggest risers as their shares rose 12.8% and 12.8%, respectively.

Insurer HANNOVER RUECK SE HNR1, -5.72% saw the biggest decline among Stoxx Europe 600 constituents, as shares fell 5.7% on Thursday.

Shares of insurance firm Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG MUV2, -5.71% and banking/credit company Banco de Sabadell SA SAB, -5.06% fell 5.7% and 5.1%, respectively.

Viaplay Group AB Series B VPLAY.B, -4.65% , a media/entertainment company, and insurance business Swiss Re AG SREN, -4.59% completed the top five biggest decliners as their shares fell 4.7% and 4.6%, respectively. There was a decline.

The pound GBPUSD, +1.09% was up 1.08% against the dollar, and the euro EURUSD, +1.09% was up 1.05% against the dollar. Brent crude BRN00, +3.18% rose 3.78% to $77.07.

The yield on 10-year gilt TMBMKGB-10Y, at 3.784% fell 4.90 basis points to 3.785%, and the yield on German 10-year Bund TMBMKDE-10Y, at 2.116% fell 5.860 basis points to 2.12%.

Editor’s note: This story was automatically generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Source: www.marketwatch.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

How we treat animals is – and will be – key to our survival

December 15, 2023
Convergence between AI and ML: Redefining the global tech sector

Convergence between AI and ML: Redefining the global tech sector

December 15, 2023

You may have missed

AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

How we treat animals is – and will be – key to our survival

December 15, 2023
Convergence between AI and ML: Redefining the global tech sector

Convergence between AI and ML: Redefining the global tech sector

December 15, 2023
Stock futures rose Friday as the Dow tries to build on this week's record-setting rally: Live updates

Stock futures rose Friday as the Dow tries to build on this week’s record-setting rally: Live updates

December 15, 2023
7 Soups to Burn Belly Fat in Winters

7 Soups to Burn Belly Fat in Winters

December 15, 2023

TorQuest Partners final close of Fund VI

December 15, 2023

TorQuest Partners final close of Fund VI

December 15, 2023