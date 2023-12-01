European stocks rise ahead of Powell's comments: Market bullish

(Bloomberg) — European stocks rose and U.S. Treasuries were little changed ahead of comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that could signal the path of interest rates.

The Stoxx 600 index rose 0.7% while U.S. futures edged higher. US Treasuries were flat and the dollar slipped against most of its developed country rivals. Italian bonds gained against peers and currency markets as the European Central Bank bet on low rates after a surprise drop in Italian manufacturing data. Crude oil prices also fell after the OPEC+ group of petroleum producing countries agreed to cut supply.

Investors are weighing whether huge gains across all asset classes could extend into November. Some suggest the market’s optimistic bets on the timing of an interest rate cut next year are reading too much into recent comments from Fed officials. Powell is scheduled to speak at Spelman College in Atlanta on Friday.

“The data print suggests the US economy may be slowing,” OCBC analysts including Selena Ling said in a note. “Low demand could strengthen the perception that the Fed is likely to be dovish for the current cycle and help build expectations for the Fed to begin cutting rates in the second quarter.”

US data on Thursday showed inflation declined in October, lending credence to the narrative of the Fed’s easing and boosting markets globally last month.

The S&P 500 had one of the strongest Novembers on record, while the MSCI All Country World Index saw its third-largest monthly gain in the last decade. The Bloomberg dollar spot index fell by the most in a year, while US Treasury yields fell nearly 60 basis points in the month.

“Almost everyone was coming off the sidelines in November,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group. “There is still a big opportunity for traders to take profits in December.”

OPEC+ uncertainty

Brent crude traded below $81 a barrel in February after an OPEC+ meeting that promised fresh production cuts of about 900,000 barrels a day from January, but details were unclear. Gold was on track for its third weekly gain.

In Asia, the MSCI Asia-Pacific stock index fell 0.5%. Chinese shares pared losses after a report that an unidentified state entity was buying an exchange-traded fund, in what could be the latest effort to shore up markets.

Major events of this week:

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Friday

US manufacturing spending, ISM Manufacturing, Friday

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will participate in a “fireside chat” in Atlanta on Friday

Chicago Fed President Austin Goolsbee speaks on Friday

Some key movements in the markets:

shares

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7% at 9:19 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%.

MSCI Asia Pacific index fell 0.3%

MSCI emerging markets index fell 0.5%

currencies

Bloomberg dollar spot index fell 0.2%

The euro was little changed at $1.0896

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 147.88 per dollar

Offshore yuan little changed at 7.1472 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.2658

cryptocurrency

Bitcoin rises 2.4% to $38,665.72

Ether rose 3.1% to $2,109.31

bond

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.31%

Germany’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to 2.43%

UK 10-year yield little changed at 4.18%

Goods

There was little change in Brent crude

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,045.50 an ounce

