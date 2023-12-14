European stocks likely to rise after Fed signals rate cut; ECB, Bank of England decisions ahead – NBC Los Angeles

This is CNBC’s live blog tracking developments in the war in Ukraine. See below for latest updates.

European markets are expected to rise on Thursday as investors reacted positively to the US Federal Reserve’s signal that it will cut interest rates next year.

The Federal Open Market Committee kept interest rates unchanged in a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, in line with Wall Street expectations, but market sentiment got a boost after policymakers planned at least three rate cuts next year.

US stock futures rose on Wednesday night after the Fed’s decision, while Hong Kong shares led the rise in Asia-Pacific equity markets as investors accepted the Fed’s move to end the interest rate-hike cycle.

Investors in Europe will keep a close eye on monetary policy decisions from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England on Thursday.

The massive devaluation was part of a new economic plan announced by libertarian President Xavier Miley, who took office earlier this week. One US dollar will now cost 800 Argentine pesos, which is more than 400 pesos earlier.

US-listed shares of two Argentinian companies have also risen more than 40% since Miley’s election, on hopes of an economic turnaround.

-Ganesh Rao

The boom in weight-loss drugs has made pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk a favorite of many investors this year — but one investment bank has reservations about the stock.

Led by Jefferies analysts, “In the year ahead, we envision a change in sentiment, perhaps initially driven by the launch of competitor Eli Lilly’s anti-obesity drug Zepbound and disappointment at a slower than anticipated Wegovi supply ramp-up.” As a result of the risk of.” Peter Welford wrote in a Dec. 7 equity research note.

But not everyone agrees, with other analysts also bullish on the stock.

– Amala Balakrishner

European markets: here are the early calls

European markets are set to open with gains on Thursday.

According to IG data, the UK’s FTSE 100 index is expected to open up 61 points at 7,613, Germany’s DAX up 188 points at 16,949, France’s CAC up 92 points at 7,620 and Italy’s FTSE MIB is expected to open 365 points up at 30,622.

– Holi Elite

