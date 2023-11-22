European stocks head higher as markets digest Fed minutes – NBC Los Angeles

This is CNBC’s live blog covering European markets.

European shares are off to a positive start on Wednesday as markets digest the latest minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s October 31 meeting.

He revealed that policy officials say monetary policy should be restrictive and they have little desire for rate cuts.

“In discussing the policy outlook, participants continued to judge that it is important that the monetary policy stance be kept restrictive enough to bring inflation back to the Committee’s 2 percent objective over time,” the minutes said. The federal funds rate is currently 5.25%-5.5%.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed overnight, while Nasdaq 100 futures were lower on Tuesday night as Wall Street assessed chip giant Nvidia’s latest earnings.

-Ganesh Rao

Oil settles at steady level as traders await OPEC meeting

Oil prices were largely unchanged on Tuesday after rising in the previous two sessions as traders await a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries later this week.

The Brent crude contract for January settled up 13 cents, or .16%, at $82.45 a barrel on Tuesday, while the West Texas Intermediate contract for January fell 6 cents, or .08%, at $77.77 a barrel.

OPEC and its allies, OPEC+, will meet on Sunday amid speculation that the group could impose more production cuts as oil prices have fallen sharply since September amid demand concerns.

The global oil market will see a modest supply surplus in 2024, even if OPEC+ countries extend their existing production cuts into next year, a senior International Energy Agency official told Reuters on Tuesday.

–Spencer Kimball

-Ganesh Rao

Fed gave no indication of rate cut in latest minutes

– Jeff Cox

– Amala Balakrishner

European markets: here are the early calls

European markets are expected to open in flat to higher territory on Wednesday.

According to IG data, the UK’s FTSE 100 index is expected to open up 6 points at 7,483, Germany’s DAX up 16 points at 15,920, France’s CAC up 11 points at 7,237 and Italy’s FTSE MIB is expected to open 37 points up at 29,249.

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will deliver his “Autumn Statement” detailing the government’s plans for the economy. Russia’s producer price index data for October is due to be released. There is no big earning on Wednesday.

– Holi Elite

