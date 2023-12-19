European sharks 'endangered and not endangered', marine expert warns

Ocean spoke to renowned marine journalist and author, Eleonora de Sabata, about how the LIFE European Shark Project is trying to preserve Europe’s endangered sharks.

Shark and ray populations worldwide have declined dramatically by more than 70% over the past 50 years. A recent study in the journal Nature shows that the number of fish caught has doubled, and the number of shark catches tripled, during this time. Despite international efforts, these important species continue to decline, threatening marine balance and food sources for some of the poorest global communities.

To address this, the new LIFE European Shark Project brings together fishermen, fisheries officers, SCUBA divers, aquariums and restaurant chefs to protect these species. Ocean spoke to Eleonora de Sabata, the renowned marine journalist and author who led the project, about her efforts to conserve these endangered creatures.

“I’ve been studying sharks for many, many, many years – for the last 35 years. I’ve been writing about the ocean. And now I’m working on a project called European Sharks, which is about protecting sharks in the Mediterranean. There is an international effort for more rays.

“We will start a movement of people who will do something concrete about sharks and rays. For example, we will ask professional fishermen to release baby sharks from commercial species so they can grow and reproduce. We Would ask recreational fishermen to release all sharks and rays – with good handling practices so that when they are released, they are actually still alive.

“Divers will be involved, to tell us where they see sharks and rays so that we can identify and protect these areas. For example, chefs – we will ask them about the places where to eat it. Traditional is, for example, soups that contain sharks – we will ask them to update their recipes and tell all customers about them. In general, we will try to explain to people that sharks are endangered and dangerous. No. And the most important action would also be to try to increase the number of times we have to enforce laws to protect certain species.

“Hopefully, maybe in ten years’ time, or fifteen years’ time, if we act now, we can start building the population back up. However, it takes a while!”

