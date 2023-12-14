European shares hit highest level since January 2022 as Fed hints at rate cuts; SNB keeps rates unchanged; ECB and Bank of England are coming

Norway’s central bank increased interest rates by 25 basis points

The Norwegian central bank said on Thursday it raised its interest rates by 25 basis points, taking the key policy rate to 4.5%.

Norges Bank Governor Ida Volden Bache said in a statement that inflation remained very high despite the slowing economy and said the central bank expected to keep the current policy rate on hold “for some time to come.”

Most economists previously surveyed by Reuters had expected the central bank to leave rates unchanged.

-Sophie Kiderlin

Germany’s DAX rises above 17,000 points for the first time

Germany’s DAX crossed the 17,000 mark for the first time on Thursday and reached 17,003.28. Since then it has softened a bit and last time it was near 16,975 points.

The index is currently up more than 21% year to date.

The increase comes despite the German economy’s struggles in recent months. The country entered a technical recession in the first quarter of 2023 and is widely expected to decline this year.

-Sophie Kiderlin

Swiss National Bank has kept interest rates stable

The logo of the Swiss National Bank is painted on the SNB building in Bern, Switzerland on May 20, 2020.

Arndt Wiegmann | reuters

The Swiss National Bank kept interest rates steady at 1.75% on Thursday, in line with analysts’ expectations.

The Swiss Central Bank, which has lifted rates from negative 0.75% in a series of hikes over the past 18 months, also kept its interest rate on sight deposits at 1.75%.

-Karen Gilchrist

The Stoxx 600 hits its highest level since Jan. 22; Germany’s DAX crosses 17,000 for the first time

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 1.7% in early trading to its highest point since January 2022, while Germany’s DAX surpassed the 17,000 mark for the first time.

Stocks moving: AMS-Osram up 12%, EQT up 10%, Vivendi up 9%

AMS-Osram shares jumped more than 10% in early trading and led the Stoxx 600 after Jefferies upgraded the Austrian electronics company’s stock to “buy” from “hold.”

Vivendi shares climbed 9% after the French media giant announced it was considering breaking up into several listed entities.

Swedish investment firm EQT also posted double-digit profits.

– Elliot Smith

European markets are on the rise at the open

European stocks rose early Thursday after dovish signals from the Federal Reserve.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 1.6% in early trading, with mining shares up 3.8%, leading all sectors and major shares to trade in positive territory.

CNBC Pro: Citi names 3 stock opportunities after Argentina devalues ​​50% of its currency

Citi highlights opportunities in three stocks after Argentina devalued its currency by 50%

The massive devaluation was part of a new economic plan announced by libertarian President Xavier Miley, who took office earlier this week. One US dollar will now cost 800 Argentine pesos, which is more than 400 pesos earlier.

US-listed shares of two Argentinian companies have also risen more than 40% since Miley’s election, on hopes of an economic turnaround.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

-Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: Is Novo Nordisk a Buy? Wall Street banks value it – and one gives it a 36% downside

The boom in weight-loss drugs has made pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk a favorite of many investors this year — but one investment bank has reservations about the stock.

Led by Jefferies analysts, “In the year ahead, we envision a change in sentiment, perhaps initially driven by the launch of competitor Eli Lilly’s anti-obesity drug Zepbound and disappointment at a slower than anticipated Wegovi supply ramp-up.” As a result of the risk of.” Peter Welford wrote in a Dec. 7 equity research note.

But not everyone agrees, with other analysts also bullish on the stock.

customers

– Amala Balakrishner

European markets: here are the early calls

European markets are set to open with gains on Thursday.

According to IG data, the UK’s FTSE 100 index is expected to open up 61 points at 7,613, Germany’s DAX up 188 points at 16,949, France’s CAC up 92 points at 7,620 and Italy’s FTSE MIB is expected to open 365 points up at 30,622.

Investors in Europe will keep a close eye on monetary policy decisions from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England on Thursday.

– Holi Elite

Source: www.cnbc.com