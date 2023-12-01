European shares higher; The new month is starting on a positive note

Investing.com – European stock markets rose on Friday, extending November’s positive momentum on fresh hopes that the European Central Bank has completed its rate-hike cycle.

At 03:05 ET (08:05 GMT), the DAX index in Germany was trading 0.6% higher, the CAC 40 in France was up 0.7% and the FTSE 100 in the UK was up 0.5%.

Eurozone inflation in focus

European stocks recorded their best month since January in November, as a softening of inflation fueled talk that the European Central Bank may pursue aggressive rate hikes.

Those hopes were boosted on Thursday after data showed eurozone inflation fell to 2.4% in November, down from 2.9% in October and well below expectations.

ECB officials have been willing to tone down expectations of a rate cut next year, but the new governor of the Bank of Italy, Fabio Panetta, who is also a member of the ECB’s Governing Council, said on Thursday that the ECB would not make “unnecessary” cuts. Should do. Damage to the economy and financial stability through sustained high interest rates.

ECB Chair Christine Lagarde is due to speak later in the session, ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s appearance, and her views on future monetary policy will be carefully studied.

The latest data on manufacturing activity in the Eurozone is due for release at the end of the session, and is expected to confirm that this important sector remains firmly in contraction territory in November.

Chinese manufacturing activity rebounds – Caixin PMI

Adding to the positive tone, a private survey showed an unexpected surge in Chinese manufacturing activity in November.

China’s private Caixin/S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index unexpectedly rose to 50.7 in November from 49.5 in October, surpassing the 50 mark separating growth from contraction.

However, the reading came a day after an official survey showed a contraction in activity at both manufacturers and non-manufacturers, underscoring problems in the world’s second-largest economy and a key export market for Europe’s top companies. Does.

Crude fell after OPEC+ production cut

Oil prices fell on Friday after voluntary oil output cuts agreed by OPEC+ producers fell short of expectations, extending losses from the previous session.

As of 03:05 ET, US crude futures were trading 0.1% lower at $75.87 a barrel, while the Brent contract fell 0.2% to $80.71 a barrel. Both contracts fell more than 6% in November after sharp declines on Thursday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, agreed to a voluntary output cut of 900,000 barrels per day, in addition to increasing production cuts by 1.3 million barrels per day already.

While the new cuts are still set to negate a crude oil surplus through the first quarter of 2024, supply will be less tight than initially estimated.

Additionally, gold futures rose 0.2% to $2,041.60/oz, while EUR/USD rose 0.1% to trade at 1.0898.

