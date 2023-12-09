European negotiators reach agreement on 'historic' bid to regulate AI

European negotiators announced Saturday that they have reached agreement on one of the first legal attempts to regulate the rapidly growing field of artificial intelligence. Photo by Wu Hao/EPA-EFE

Dec. 9 (UPI) — After three days of marathon talks, European Union leaders said Saturday they have reached a “historic” provisional agreement to impose new rules on artificial intelligence.

The Artificial Intelligence Act announced by the European Council sets out penalties for companies that use AI in ways that violate EU values.

“The draft regulation aims to ensure that AI systems placed on the European market and used in the EU are safe and respect fundamental rights and EU values,” the Council said.

The proposed law needs to gain approval from lawmakers in each of the EU’s 27 member states to take effect, possibly in or after 2026.

The proposed rules divide AI systems into categories such as “general purpose AI,” “high risk AI,” and “limited risk.”

Officials said AI technologies falling into the high-risk category would be considered unacceptable and therefore banned from the EU.

He warned that specific AI functions that model and study behavior and collect images of people without their knowledge will be tightly regulated.

“The provisional agreement bans, for example, cognitive behavioral manipulation, untargeted scraping of facial images from the Internet or CCTV footage, and emotion recognition in the workplace and educational institutions,” EU officials said.

The new AI Act will not apply to systems that are used exclusively for military or defense purposes, to systems used for the sole purpose of research and innovation or to people using AI for non-professional reasons. But will not apply.

“This is a historic achievement, and a major milestone towards the future! Today’s agreement effectively addresses the global challenge in a rapidly evolving technological environment in a key area for the future of our societies and economies. Is,” said the Spanish Secretary of State for Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence Carme Artigas.

The Act states that the rules target AI systems that accumulate large databases of images without the parties’ consent and a percentage of the infringing company’s global annual turnover in the previous financial year or a predetermined amount, whichever is greater. , come with financial penalties as prescribed. ,

