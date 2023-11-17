European markets opened with gains, chances of weekly gains are visible – NBC Los Angeles

This is CNBC’s live blog covering European markets.

European markets seem to be starting Friday in the green after a reversal of momentum in the previous session.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 0.7% lower on Thursday, with oil and gas shares led by weaker crude prices. This marked a change in momentum for the index, which was still up 1.8% during the week to Thursday’s close.

Italian insurance and asset management company Generali is the only major corporate due to report results on Friday.

UK retail sales data for October is due on Friday, as will the final readings of euro zone inflation for October.

US stock futures were relatively flat. The market was boosted by soft readings for October’s Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index, which boosted expectations that inflation may finally bottom out and stay low – and that the US Federal Reserve’s tight monetary policy stance may end. .

Meanwhile in Asia, Hong Kong shares fell. Shares of e-commerce giant Alibaba fell after the results after it said it would not proceed with a full spinoff of its cloud group in light of US chip export restrictions.

European markets: here are the early calls

European markets are expected to open in the green on Friday.

According to IG data, the UK’s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 26 points higher at 7,434, Germany’s DAX up 31 points at 15,818 and France’s CAC up 14 points at 7,187.

– Katrina Bishop

Shares in German meal-kit delivery firm HelloFresh lost almost a quarter of their value on Thursday after it surprised investors by issuing a profit warning.

In contrast, German industrial manufacturing giant Siemens reported strong fourth-quarter and full-year results that beat market expectations. Shares of the $125 billion company jumped by more than 5% on this news.

Should investors buy the stock now?

-Ganesh Rao

Google parent company Alphabet has been one of the so-called “Magnificent Seven” stocks that investors have been keeping a favorable eye on this year — but one analyst has some reservations.

Morgan Stanley is overweight on the stock, but equity analyst Brian Novak took a cautious stance when speaking to CNBC, especially when compared with Meta and Amazon.

This comes after the bank cut its price target on Alphabet to $150 from $155, giving it an 11.4% upside from its Nov. 15 close.

– Amala Balakrishner

