European Markets Open to Close: Stocks, Fed, BOE, Earnings

33 minutes ago

European shares will open with gains

IG data shows European markets opening higher, with the FTSE 100 up 26 points at 7,473, France’s CAC 40 up 22 points at 7,085 and Germany’s DAX up 53 points at 15,197.

– Jenny Reed

5 hours ago

China’s services activity improved slightly in October: Caixin survey

China’s services sector expanded at a slightly faster pace in October, according to the Caixin services survey.

The purchasing managers’ index came in at 50.4, just above September’s reading of 50.2. Caixin wrote that this points to continued growth in service sector business activity, but the reading implies only a modest rate of growth overall.

According to Caixin, China’s services sector has remained in expansionary territory for 10 consecutive months.

– Lim Hui Ji

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

9 hours ago

How broad and widespread was Thursday’s stock market rally? Very.

Ninety percent of the total volume of shares rose in price on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. Declined by less than 10%. On the Nasdaq Stock Market, about 82% of volume was high while less than 18% of prices were low.

Advancing stocks outnumbered declining issues by nearly 9-1 on the New York Stock Exchange while about 7-2 on the Nasdaq. The total volume of shares traded on both markets was about 15% higher than the daily average over the past month.

Seven of the main 11 stock sectors climbed more than the S&P 500’s 1.89% gain, led by energy and real estate (both up 3.1%), and financials (further 2.4%). Laggards were led by communications services (up 0.9%), consumer goods (up 1.3%) and health care (up 1.6%).

In addition to stocks rising, a weaker dollar also lifted prices as a fall in Treasury yields. The DXY dollar index fell 0.66% on Thursday.

– Scott Schnipper

Source: www.cnbc.com