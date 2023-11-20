European markets open to close: FTSE, DAX, CAC 40

48 minutes ago

European stocks are off to a slow start

According to IG data, European stocks will open with a mixed trend on Monday.

The FTSE 100 fell 6.5 points to 7,497, France’s CAC 40 rose 4.5 points to 7,240 and Germany’s DAX fell 9 points to 15,913.

– Jenny Reed

7 hours ago

CNBC Pro: Will ‘The Magnificent Seven’ make another good showing in 2024? Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson weighs in

Most of the gains in the S&P 500 this year can be attributed to the “Magnificent Seven” stocks.

The group includes Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla, some of which have benefited from the buzz around artificial intelligence.

But can the Magnificent Seven continue to beat the market in 2024? Mike Wilson, chief US equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, weighs in and shares how to invest in 2024.

– Weizen Tan

6 hours ago

The Nikkei 225 briefly touched a 33-year high, the highest since May 1990.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 hit a 33-year high on Monday morning, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 hitting an intraday high of 33,848.98.

This surpassed the previous high of 33,753 seen on March 7, and is the highest since May 1990.

However, the index fell soon after crossing the high, registering a loss of 0.07% compared to its previous close.

6 hours ago

China keeps one-year and five-year loan key rates unchanged for November

China’s central bank kept its one-year and five-year lending key rates at 3.45% and 4.2% for November.

This is the third consecutive month that the People’s Bank of China has kept the one-year LPR intact after reducing it to 3.45% from 3.55% in August.

Meanwhile, the five-year LPR has remained at 4.2% for five consecutive months, having last reduced from 4.3% in June.

– Lim Hui Ji

7 hours ago

CNBC Pro: Is it time to buy Alibaba shares after the stock plunge? Here’s what analysts say

Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba fell after the company canceled plans to spin off and list its cloud computing business.

While investors have largely reacted negatively to the company’s decision, some on Wall Street have welcomed the move.

-Ganesh Rao

