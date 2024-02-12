European markets open to close: FTSE, CAC 40, DAX

7 minutes ago

There was little change in American stocks

2 hours ago

BNP Paribas Wealth Management CIO says mid-cap stocks are also part of the market’s rally

Edmund Shing, chief investment officer at BNP Paribas Wealth Management, follows recent earnings reports and stock market performance in the US and Europe.

4 hours ago

Economist says company strategies now more important to returns than macro environment

Ludovic Subran, chief economist at Allianz, discussed the global implications of the dominance of the “Magnificent Seven” in the US and the potential impact of a re-rating.

6 hours ago

European shares opened with gains

European shares opened higher on Monday, although sector and stock gains remained cautious.

France’s CAC 40 index rose 0.4%, while Germany’s DAX was up 0.3% and the UK’s FTSE 100 was flat.

See the list…

Stoxx 600 Index.

15 hours ago

CNBC Pro: Here’s how to build a diversified bond portfolio with yields up to 6%, according to the pros

15 hours ago

Jay Hatfield of Infracap says the S&P 500 could reach 5,500 by the end of the year.

The S&P 500 hit record highs this week, and closed above the key 5,000 mark on Friday afternoon. But Jay Hatfield of Infrastructure Capital Advisors believes the index still has room to grow going into 2024.

Hatfield’s year-end target for the broader index is 5,500, which is in line with potential 9% growth. However, in the near term he believes the market will remain largely stable while investors wait for the Federal Reserve to start cutting rates.

“I don’t think we’re going to go to infinity and may go to 5,500 any time soon,” he told CNBC. “Our estimate is that we will stay around 5,000 or 5,100 until we get more clarity on rate cuts by both the Fed and the ECB, possibly in June, but possibly in May,” he told CNBC.

-Lisa Kailai Hahn

15 hours ago

CNBC Pro: These global tech stocks are on Citi’s ‘high-conviction’ list. One was given about 80% upside

Tech stocks are already having a great run, and investors may be wondering if they still have further to go.

Investors looking for greater gains in tech may want to consider some of the tech stocks on Citi’s top “high-conviction” list from markets in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

– Weizen Tan

Source: www.cnbc.com