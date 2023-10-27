European markets open to close: earnings, yields, US GDP

an hour ago

CNBC Pro: Worried about a recession? An asset management firm shares a way to hedge – and names 10 global stocks

According to AllianceBernstein, high-yield stocks are performing well despite rising interest rates.

The asset management firm said it is “premature” to call a peak in rates or bond yields, adding that it expects rates to remain “high and stable” in the short term, and noted that European high equity yields had Has performed well in “similar scenarios”. ,

– Amala Balakrishner

an hour ago

European stocks will open slightly higher

According to IG data, European markets seem to be opening cautiously higher.

The FTSE 100 was last seen opening 12.5 points higher at 7,369, with Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 flat. Italy’s MIB was seen up 25 points at 27,476.

– Jenny Reed

2 hours ago

CNBC Pro: ‘An iPhone moment’: Bernstein names global stocks for ‘sharp rise’ in battery tech

According to Bernstein, the energy transition will require more and better batteries.

“To enable the energy transition, we will need batteries with higher energy density, faster charging times and increased safety,” the analysts wrote in an October report.

Lithium-ion battery technology has been “essentially unchanged” over the past 30 years – and there is a limit to how much that technology can improve – but that’s about to change, the firm said.

– Weizen Tan

9 hours ago

Major averages are on pace for three consecutive losing months

Stocks are struggling, and all three major averages are set to decline for the third consecutive month.

The S&P 500 is down 3.52% in October. The Nasdaq Composite is down 4.72%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 2.16%.

If the indexes end the month with losses, it would be the first time the Dow and S&P 500 have declined for three consecutive months since March 2020.

The last time Nasdaq declined for three consecutive months was in June 2022.

,Darla Mercado, Chris Hayes

Source: www.cnbc.com